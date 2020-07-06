Hawkins Schools to release back-to-school plan following July 8 BOE meeting

The 2020-2021 school year may be unlike any other, thanks to COVID-19.
Hawkins County School administrators are working to finalize the re-entry plan for school in the fall and plan to announce their plan following a Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, July 8 at 10 a.m.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the Review on Monday that, at this point, the system is still planning to “open as usual, with necessary precautions, on August 4.”
During the July 8 meeting, he plans to provide a summary of the back-to-school plan to the board, and, pending board approval, will release the plan following board action.
As of June 11, Hixson released a statement noting that the system was forming procedures for the following three back-to-school models:
1. Regular in-class model (with health precautions in place)
2. Hybrid model, consisting of assigned student times to be on campus (if limited in-person contact is required)
3. Full virtual model (used only in the event of a mandated shut down)
“We know students need to be in school and it is our desire to open in August, as planned, as long as it is safe to do so,” he said at the time. “Please be assured that we are currently collaborating with our regional health experts and other school systems to research health and safety guidelines for both our students and staff as we develop our reentry plan.”
He went on to add that the system is applying for their share of the CARES Act allocations for Hawkins County Schools to provide them the technological resources necessary for online learning, should they need to enact the hybrid or full virtual model in the future.
“I want to thank you for your input, concerns, ideas, survey responses, and questions,” Hixson said. “These have helped guide our decisions and ultimately, the development of our plan to move forward.”
