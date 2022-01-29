Just had one of the most awesome culinary adventures I have ever been on in Rogersville with my blonde Molly Garza, my borrowed Mark DeWitte, and my buddy Ralph Hankey at the Carnival Cafe.
We got a table in this sweet roadside cafe ready for a good time and the brothers who own and operate the place didn’t let us down.
The brothers Brandt and Kyle Bennett and their amazing staff Kaitlin Trent, Kansas Johnson, and Macy Justice believe in a family oriented environment.
Being surrounded by great people is the way to run a business and they are fortunate to have a staff to make everything work. They just celebrated their fifth anniversary doing business and look forward to many more.
These guys appreciate all the support the community has shown over the years. They wanted to bring a little something different to the area and being from Philadelphia Pennsylvania their natural choice was to serve a true Philly cheesesteak done with pride.
Everything is fresh not frozen. From the hand patted burgers to the deep fried portobello mushrooms, pickles, and onion rings it’s all top notch.
Apparently they have always had a passion for creating great food. And I am happy they opened this establishment which had been sitting vacant for some time before they renovated it themselves. I asked about future plans but for now they are focused on running and maximizing this location previously the Phoenix Grill a long time ago.
The 5.5 pound Cheesesteak challenge
“That was one huge sammich,” said Mark DeWitte of his five pound Philly Cheesesteak. ”After I cut off a hunk for Molly and a hunk for you and ate what I wanted I still had three more portions in the refrigerator.”
Robin Norville Pearson added, ”Mark I wonder who could eat all that in just one sitting?”
Mark replied, “There’s a guy who comes in on his lunch, eats the whole thing and goes back to work. Five and half pounds of meat.”
We all then discussed how we would love to see him in action with Robin suggesting we would have to know when the guy is going to be there to eat. I said I could get my number one detective on the case Valerie Mallett Goins or perhaps just message the Carnival Cafe and find out what time he comes.
My British friend Julie Durrant asked me what the heck is it when looking at a photo of the sandwich and I responded it’s one big honking Philly cheesesteak and apparently they used the whole cow.
Mark jumped in to back me up and reiterated five and a half pounds worth. Well Julie who lives in a make believe world of light filled forests and butterflies where no one needs a sports bra to survive said she had never seen anything like it in Britain. Might I add she’s a wonderful photographer.
That sandwich caused quite a sensation online with lots of wows and I must tries.
Ree Chesnutt Quarles said, “That looks delicious.” I confirmed that observation and said, “It’s the best Philly cheesesteak I have ever had in my life.”
My Positivity and Motivation for All friend Nikki Crisp got me all excited to try this sensation by leaving me voicemails describing all the goodness and his experiences at the Carnival Cafe. His descriptions were spot on and I am glad I took heed. He had been there so many times before he had the place memorized. I told him after our own eating experience we were all in a food coma but still had desserts anyway because who could resist deep fried Oreos and strawberry funnel cake.
I messaged Mark and asked him what he had said about the bread they use and he said I am pretty sure it’s from New Jersey but don’t quote me. It doesn’t really make a difference you can’t get it around here.
Molly tried the Swiss and mushroom burger with fries and cheese sticks. Jean Raley Larler was familiar with it and said she loved eating there. Brenda Moses Bethea said it’s one of her favorite burgers and will have to try it next time she’s home. Anna Wade said her son loves the Philly burgers.
There were pictures on the wall of all the challenge winners making it look easy but we were in awe when ours arrived at the table. We had decided we better split one and practice our first time and it’s a good thing we did.
We had leftovers to take home and Molly also got a takeout order for her kids the plain cheeseburgers and waffle fries were a hit with them.
I had my leftovers the next day and took a picture before I ate and sent it to the Carnival Cafe. I had my newspaper spread out ready to paint some sunflowers for my friend so I put my meal on top of Meatloaf’s obituary and somehow I think he would appreciate it.
I highly recommend this place. The food is to die for or at least go in a food coma. It’s located on 7565 Highway 11W in Rogersville. Check them out online at: http://www.carnivalcafe.com
Indoor/Outdoor seating. 11am-8pm. Fair food at a fair price. Get on over there folks and see it for yourselves please.