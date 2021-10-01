With fewer closures, restrictions and cancellations due to Covid-19, the Heritage Lites Youth Leadership Program is ready to tackle a new year.
Last school year proved to be a challenging one for the group, but they persevered and found ways to continue to support the community and provide for those in need. Hopefully, this year will be met with fewer challenges, while they continue to look for ways to give of their time and talents.
This summer, the Lites were very busy with volunteer opportunities around Hawkins County.
The teen organization helped the Price Public Community Center kick off their celebration of reopening their facility after the pandemic closure. They also assisted with the Rogersville Heritage Association Vintage Fair, Hawkins County Relay for Life and the Rogersville City School’s summer program.
During their first meeting in September, the Lites elected the following officers for the upcoming school year: Jim Jenkins, President; Morgan Hunter, Vice-President; Emma Carmack, Secretary; and Amelia Metz, Reporter.
That same day, the group went straight to work with anticipation for the new year. They hung homecoming banners downtown to kick off the celebration for Cherokee High School.
They also collected a large amount of bottled waters and canned meal-ready food that was donated to God’s Blueprint that will help support the homeless community. During the meeting, they also planned numerous events that they will volunteer with for the next couple of months, including Heritage Days.
The 2021-22 class of Heritage Lites has 56 members.
They will be participating in events such Heritage Days, the Jeep Show, Trunk or Treat, RHA Soup Luncheon, People Loving People, Rogersville Christmas Parade, Breakfast with Santa, The Shepherd’s Center Food Distribution, and numerous other.
In addition to community service, the Lites learn about federal, state and local government and history.
The combination of service and continued learning prepares the Lites to better serve their community and become active citizens. Applications are taken in April of each year for the following school year.
For additional information, please contact Beth Metz at 423-923-2488 or Pam Jenkins at 423-754-3849.