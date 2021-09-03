Antiques, food, handcrafts, and “the Arts” will be in the focus of the Fourth Annual Fall Vendors Market at Farmhouse in the Valley on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Farmhouse in the Valley, which is an actual 1881 Hawkins County farmhouse, is located at 573 Carters Valley Loop near the Highway 11-W intersections on the far eastern outskirts of Rogersville.
Four years ago Bret and Tammy Kunsleman of Knoxville were looking for a vacation home for family gatherings, but what she had in mind was a Smoky Mountain cabin.
Although Tammy is the Hawkins County native, it was Bret who picked out the farmhouse and took her to take a tour while it was for sale.
Tammy’s ancestors are from the Carters Valley area, and her childhood dream was to live in a big farmhouse on farmland. That never happened and she’d given up on that dream until Bret told her a few days after they toured the farmhouse that he really wanted it.
They purchased the property and converted it into an event venue that hosts parties, weddings, reunions and other get-togethers, a variety of art classes — a well as art festivals.
On Sept. 25 numerous local and area vendors will be set up outside on the grounds and inside the farmhouse permanent antiques and décor booths.
There will be plenty of good food too. A low country shrimp boil will be prepared by Braeden’s, as well as box lunches and baked goods by Wired Whisk Bakery, and coffee and cold drinks by Nutty Java Coffee Shop.
Outdoor tables and chairs will be on the grounds and carryout orders are available. In addition, there will be an old-fashioned outdoor apple butter stir and sale by “The Bend” (aka Clouds Bend Church).
Entertainment will provided be The Anne-N-Bren Show, a local duo presenting Southern comedy. Shows will be in the Cottage Studio located at the back of the property at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Donations will be accepted to attend these shows, with all proceeds to benefit the Surgoinsville Middle School Theater Department. The studio opens 30 minutes prior to each show and seating is first-come-first-served seating.
Eva Gott is the featured watercolor artist and will have her “Farm Animals” collection of prints and framed art along with originals and holiday pieces available for purchase inside the farmhouse gallery.
“We welcome and support artisans and entertainers on a regular basis,” said Farmhouse owner/operator Tammy Kunsleman. “We host and present entertainment and comedy dinners inside the Farmhouse dining rooms for public and private gatherings. The property is versatile in that it accommodates parties, receptions, weddings, bridal and baby showers, and various civic and church groups.”
Kunselman added, “The dining areas may also be reserved for smaller private group gatherings of up to 50 people. Various artists hold classes in our Cottage Studio teaching classes in painting, wreath-making, quilting, soap-making, and other traditional and modern arts and crafts.”
The Farmhouse is also a seasonal shop with booths of antiques and collectibles and is open to the public on Saturdays. The owners, Bret and Tammy Kunselman, invite you to drop by to experience the quaint atmosphere and delightful offerings of Farmhouse in the Valley.
Fall Vendors Market Day parking is free on the Farmhouse property.
Call to pre-order a Low Country Shrimp Boil $11.95/person at 423-956-3074 by noon on Wednesday, Sept. 22. The Farmhouse owners kindly ask that everyone be responsible with social distancing and also wear a mask for all indoor activities during this event.
The Sept. 25 event will be held rain or shine. For more information call the Farmhouse at 423-956-3074
Check the Farmhouse in the Valley Facebook page for event updates and other information about the farmhouse.