What a lovely morning Dave Meredith and I spent with Monica Harkey Conley and her husband Richard at Conley Farms. Both times I have been to the farm the drive has been a photo opportunity in itself.
There are stunning vistas on the farm and surrounding countryside. This is an ideal location for an events venue.
Recently I attended a Republican BBQ and Bluegrass event with a gathering of over 400 people. It was chilly but the place itself was all aglow with warmth from magical lighting.
The barn is big and spacious with excellently appointed details such as the handcrafted chandeliers made by Richard from old wagon wheels.
People were chowing down on food catered by Big H BBQ. A lot of my friends and family were there. Took lots of photos which I posted online.
But this time I brought my professional photographer friend Dave Meredith with me on this adventure checking out the farm in daylight.
It rained throughout the night and it was a foggy moody glistening morning. Dave and both snapped happily away taking pictures right and left. Getting Monica and Richard to pose for us was a treat.
They showed us the guest house where the bridal party can stay along with the small house for the bride and groom to prepare for the big day.
Everything delighted both Dave and myself. I believe we could have stayed all day but a wedding party was due to arrive at noon.
As Monica explained,”We opened to the public in September of 2019. We do full weekend weddings. Move in on Friday and out on Sunday give families more time to celebrate.”
She goes on to say,”We took great care to preserve the unique history of this property and its buildings such as the spring house, the smoke house and the tobacco barn. The parklike setting includes mountain views, magnificent sunsets, willow, pecan, and walnut trees with an apple orchard.”
And concluding stated,”What once was just enjoyed by our family is now open for community events. There is nothing more peaceful than a cup of coffee next to the rumblings of Big Creek or a sunset while enjoying the fire pit.
Speaking of history my great aunt Maud and her husband Hooper Richards once owned part of this property. I know I went to visit but my memory had to be jogged by Lois Purkey and Debbie Branch Ferrell who also attended the Republican event. Lois said,”We had a great time.
It was interesting to note that out of 341 registered guests at least 100 were cousins!” #Mice/Rabbits “Oh, yes lifestyles of the rich and famous.” Debbie added. Lois chimed in,”Partying Republicans! No dull events for us!”
Pam Jenkins Chairman of Hawkins County Republican Party organized this event. She said,”Over 450 were fed. That’s counting 70-100 children and teenagers. The Conley’s contribution to the event was this wonderful venue. It truly was one of the best events I have ever attended. I tried to get pictures of everyone and had so much fun mingling with the crowd.
It was definitely the event of the season and I am so happy to have been there. Weddings are the main focus of the venue but other events such as graduations parties, family reunions, and birthday parties are always welcome. The guest house can also be rented when it isn’t wedding season.
Quoting from Discover Hawkins County Magazine Richard said,”It brings business to the area and spreads revenue throughout the county. From filling hotels and restaurants to providing work for local caterers, florists, photographers, and more.
Discover this gem yourself. Conley Farms at Big Creek is located at 467 Bray Road Surgoinsville.