The County Commission’s Budget Committee approved an Ad Hoc Committee recommendation Tuesday to accept a $10 million federal COVID stimulus payment up front with limited restrictions on how the county can spend it.
Last year it was announced that Hawkins County would be awarded $11.1 million in COVID stimulus funding. For the past six months the Ad Hoc Committee has been hearing requests and making recommendations on how that funding should be spent.
But, there are also options on how the money can be accepted by the county.
The federal government has stated that over a three year period, beginning last year, counties can utilize COVID stimulus funding with limited restrictions in an amount equal to the total revenue it can prove was lost each year due to COVID.
For Hawkins County the amount of lost revenue reported for last year was $3.4 million.
County finance director Eric Buchanan noted that there’s no guarantee how much revenue the county will be able to show as lost due to COVID in the next two years.
That’s why Buchanan, in addition to the Ad Hoc Committee, had recommended the other alternative presented by the federal government.
The county can accept $10 million up front with limited restrictions, and skip the process of determining how much revenue was lost due to COVID.
That doesn’t mean the other $1.1 million in COVID stimulus funding will be lost, Buchanan noted. That remaining $1.1 million will have to be used under stricter federal guidelines.
Buchanan said he doesn’t believe there will be a problem finding uses for the funds that meet those restrictions.
The Budget Committee voted 6-0 Tuesday to present the full commission a resolution at its March 28 meeting accepting the $10 million limited restriction allocation of federal COVID stimulus funding.