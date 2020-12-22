Danny Ray Cowan passed away on December 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ulysses Cowan and Octavia Goins (step-father Ted); siblings Willie, Lillie (Williams) and Sam Cowan; nephew Travis Cowan; and his beloved wife, Margaret Cowan (McCoige). Danny is survived by his children, April (Brandon) Molzon, Billy (Christy) Cowan, and Chad (Angie) McCoige, several grandchildren and siblings.
The family will be having a private ceremony at a later date.
Arrangements are by Mayes Mortuary.