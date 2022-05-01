Depot Street located in downtown Rogersville was once a busy and popular thoroughfare. It was originally called College Street when the Odd fellows Female College was built on Broadway in 1849.
The coming of the Railroad to Rogersville in 1867 caused a train depot to be built on the corner of Broadway and College Streets. A few years later College Street was changed to Depot.
The arrival of the train brought the world to Rogersville and business was booming on Depot Street. Especially at the Shanks Hotel just a few yards down from the train station.
Built in 1881 on Crockett Creek, the large 3 story structure’s first floor was once used by the First Baptist Church’s congregation and the Odd Fellows Lodge occupied the second floor. In 1891 a new Baptist Church was built on Washington Street but the Oddfellows continued to meet at the property until a new lodge was built across the street in 1903.
Riley Shanks acquired the old church and lodge property in 1884 and converted it into the Shanks Hotel. Mr. and Mrs. Shanks had 10 children 5 of which were girls. Their names were Mary, Adele, Maggie, Lucy and Phoebe. The hotel’s business flourished for many years due in part to all the patrons the railroad brought in each day. Like the fictional Shady Rest Hotel on the 1960’s television show Petticoat Junction, the Shanks house depended on the daily traffic of the train.
As the old WC. Kyle RR engine turned the bend near Gun Town each day, the conductor would sound the steam whistle. Some town folks set their watch by it. The Shanks girls used the signal to set the table for lunch. For a meager 50 cents a plate guests could enjoy a meal fit for a king and the table was always laden heavy with the most delicious foods. The Shanks Hotel was famous for its fine southern cooking.
Vegetables were grown in a garden out back and chickens were raised in a side yard coop. The large dining room could accommodate 30 to 40 people a seating and it was usually filled to capacity at every meal. In later years after their parent’s death, Lucy, Maggie and Phoebe ran the hotel by themselves.
This encompassed many jobs including desk clerk, housekeeper, cook and laundress. In the early days the girls fetched water from Crockett Creek and boiled the hotel’s bed clothes in a pot, then dried them on an outside line. There was a parlor near the foyer where guests could sit and relax or listen to Phoebe play the piano.
In the 1930’s they could also listen to Roosevelt’s fireside chats or the Grand Ole Opry on the radio. Each sister had their own special rocker in the sitting room. In the winter company could enjoy a nice roaring fire and hot chocolate. There were two staircases, one in the front facing Depot and one in the back near the dining room. The hotel was filled with charming antiques that added to the warmth and coziness of the place.
It was a home away from home for many people. The Shank’s sisters ran a tight ship and as tight laced Baptists they refused to put up with any riff raff. Demon alcohol was absolutely forgiven! In fact Maggie got married but Phoebe and Lucy dropped their boyfriends because both men drank heavily.
They didn’t like smoking either but sometimes someone would sneak and do it in their room. One old man fell asleep with a lit cigarette in his hand and nearly burned the hotel down. Phoebe seemed to be the most fascinating of all the Shanks girls. After high school she attended a prestigious dental college and later trained under a prominent dentist in Atlanta Georgia. Phoebe returned to Rogersville a fully qualified Doctor of Dentistry.
It was said that she was the first woman dentist in Tennessee. Dr. Phoebe opened up a dentist’s office on the second floor of the Shanks hotel and hung out her shingle. She charged a dollar to pull a tooth and $2 for a filling. In the early days Dr. Phoebe didn’t like to use anesthesia instead she would pray for her patients and boy could they ever use it.
The late Rhea Armstrong one of the owners of Rod Armstrong’s and company, recalled that a visit to Dr. Phoebe was far from being a pleasant experience. Sometimes she would put her knee on a patient’s chest to hold them in the chair while she yanked out a molar. Monty Klepper said Phoebe was known to put a few men in a headlock in order to extract a pesky wisdom tooth.
When anybody would scream from the pain she would say “Bless them Lord” and tell them they needed more faith. It’s no wonder she was the cheapest dentist in town. But as the years went by she became very competent in her profession and became one of Rogersville’s most beloved and respected citizens. She was especially good with children.
Maggie died in 1957 and the Shanks Hotel and boarding house closed for business. By then the train had stopped bringing passengers into town. Lucy and Dr. Phoebe continued to live in the old building until the 1970’s when it was sold to First Christian Church. A few months later the hotel was razed and replaced with a parking lot. Today no trace of the landmark remains.
In the late 1970’s Dr. Phoebe went into a nursing home and passed away there in 1980. The likes of her and the Shanks family will never be seen again. The old Shanks hotel…. another dropped stitch in Hawkins County’s history.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com