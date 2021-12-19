The “Punch and Judy” puppet shows first appeared in England in May of 1662. It was a comedy show that originated in Bologna, Italy, years before making its way to England.
After a Royal Command Performance before King Charles II of England, Signor Bologna, the show’s puppet master, was rewarded with a gold chain and medal worth $5,000 in today’s money. Soon other puppeteers got into the act and it spread all over England to theatres, taverns, boarding houses, street corners, gardens, and parks.
By 1850, the show had crossed the Atlantic Ocean and became famous all over America. You can look up its complete history and see pictures of the puppets and their makeshift theatres by going on line and typing in “the Punch and Judy puppet show that originated in Europe”.
In the early 1950’s, my grandfather had two dogs named “Punch and Judy”. As a young boy I was always curious about why he did things, so I asked him why he gave his dogs those names.
He said he used to watch the “Punch and Judy” puppet shows while stationed in Rome, Italy during the mid-1930s. He explained that the shows were very humorous, a reflection of European culture, and a great display of the puppeteers uncanny ability to make the puppets dance, sing, fight, and tell jokes, while on the ends of their strings. He was then a Colonel in the U.S. Army and the Military Attaché to the U.S. Embassy in Rome. Actually, he was collecting information on the strength and whereabouts of Mussolini’s Army, Navy, and Air Force units on behalf of the U.S. government.
Fast forward to today. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been in office for nearly one year. Besides mandating COVID vaccinations and mask wearing, it would seem their main objectives were to let the world know that the United States was “back” on the world stage and wants to be the leader of the New World Order.
They made it perfectly clear they were dumping Former President Trump’s “America First” policy as it is so politically incorrect and out of date [like 1789?]. They are jumping on the climate change band wagon, solar power, wind power, non-polluting electric vehicles, new ways to reduce pollution worldwide, United Nations new world citizenship, relaxed immigration policies, trillion dollar giveaways, and other social programs designed to bankrupt our country.
Why is this happening? The super wealthy “Power Elite” want it that way. These members of the “Billionaires Boys Club” are controlling the policies of your federal government and dictating the direction their federal government should take. Joe and Kamala are just along for the ride after getting 900 million in campaign contributions from the Super Pacs and other entities these guys control.
Why would they spend so much money to insure Joe and Kamala got jobs paying $400,000 and $265,000 respectively? I think the answer is obvious. They want all of the aforesaid policies in place in order to move away from a society founded on the rights of the individual, to a society controlled by a strong centralized, socialistic federal government. It would appear it’s working for them and not for you.
Have you ever noticed how everything has to be so “politically correct” these day? You know…gender neutral, race neutral, sexual orientation neutral, religiously neutral, class neutral, politically neutral, historically neutral, medically neutral, legally neutral, and hey, my car’s transmission is stuck in neutral and I can’t go anywhere.
Welcome to the new America where your right to free speech has been significantly curtailed and you are going nowhere. Your other First Amendment right to Freedom of Religion is likewise under attack, and Joe and Kamala are trying to figure out a way to get rid of the Second Amendment. [I’ll address this in a later opinion as I don’t have enough room in today’s]. The rest of the Bill of Rights will also be deleted or modified if the Power Elite have their way.
So what does this article have to do with a puppet show? Everything. Joe and Kamala have become the puppets of the Power Elite who are pulling the strings, just as Signor Bologna did to Punch and Judy so many years ago. I think the time has come to expose the real leaders of our country.
You would be surprised to find out that not only are they living in the United States, but also in the Far East, Europe, and the Middle East. Say welcome to the International Billionaire Boys Club who have hijacked your federal government. Your first clue should have been the horrific inflation rate that the puppet masters ordered Joe and Kamala to ignore.
This is because inflation favors rich investors holding real property, stocks, and other tangible assets (like million dollar exotic car collections), and does not favor middle class workers on a salary or hourly wage. Your second clue should have been the immigration fiasco on our southern border designed to bring in more future citizens loyal to the Democratic-Socialistic Party so they vote for it in future elections.
The Power Elite wants everyone thinking alike, in lockstep, and voting for their handpicked candidates. So next time you see Joe or Kamala on the news, see if you can notice those invisible strings being pulled by their “puppet masters
JAMES C. WEART is a retired criminal defense attorney who now resides in Rogersville, TN. He has also authored a book entitled COMMON SENSE — A REAL PARTY MOVEMENT. You can email him at jamescrimlaw@gmail.com