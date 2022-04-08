Why did you decide to run for this office?
I want Hawkins County to be a place that citizens are proud to call home, to work in or to come for a visit. I believe I have the qualifications to be one of the leaders of the county to help make that happen. I truly have a heart for Hawkins County and its progress and growth, for our future generations.
Share your education and employment background and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I received my education at Rogersville City School and Rogersville High School graduating in 1971. I graduated from Hamblen School of Beauty and became a Tennessee licensed beautician in 1973 and opened my own shop in 1974. I am also a graduated of the Hawkins Leadership Class of 2009.
In 1986, I worked part time in the mayor’s office and in January 1990, County Executive, Doug Price, hired me as his receptionist and secretary. I worked three days a week until June 30, when I became a full-time employee. Over the years, my title changed to Administrative Assistant-Purchasing Coordinator.
The mayor is the Purchasing Agent for the county, so not only was I receptionist-secretary but was also responsible for the entire purchasing process for all county departments of the General, Highway, Solid Waste and Education Funds. This consisted of daily purchases, the bidding process, the grant process, from application to close-out, and any special projects, always making sure budget lines were not overspent. I have had to work closely with the Finance department and budgets during each fiscal year. The county mayor was also the chairman of county commission therefore I was responsible for writing, typing & filing on time, resolutions for county commission meetings.
As new programs and regulations were implemented, and changes were made in county government, my responsibilities also increased. I have been involved with the developments of the Solid Waste and Recycle department, Emergency Management, and the Litter programs. I have taken many classes for each.
After 30 years, I retired June 30, 2020, and was rehired as a part-time purchasing assistant, and am currently filling that role.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term?
If elected mayor, I want to continue the great working relationship that I have with all county offices, employees, and department heads, including the Board of Education, County Commission, County Appointed Boards, city officials and citizens of Hawkins County, as well as the relationships with State office, both Regional and in Nashville, that the county has partnered with on grants and project. I will work every day to do what is best for Hawkins County, striving to make it a place to be proud to live, work or visit. The key component of success is communication and everyone working together for the good of ALL.
Why are you the best and most qualified candidate for the office?
I feel that I am the best and most qualified candidate because of my 30 years, as an administrative assistant and purchasing coordinator in the mayor’s office, I have the work experience and knowledge of county government business. I have always tried to carry out my responsibilities with the county’s best interest in mind. I truly have a heart for Hawkins County and its progress and growth for our future generations.
Speak to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
In the past 30 years, I have worked for five (5) mayors and have been directly involved with much of the county’s business of all departments. As Purchasing Coordinator, I have the knowledge and experience of a purchasing agent, and as administrative assistant, I have knowledge of the duties of the mayor. I am familiar with local, state, and federal laws that must be followed. If elected, the first day in office I will understand the responsibilities of the mayor. If you choose to vote for me, you will be voting for a true qualified mayoral candidate. I appreciate your support!