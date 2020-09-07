Though the Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Alderman heavily discussed last month the idea of shortening the mayoral position from four to two years, they ultimately decided at their August meeting not to do so.
Board considers shortening mayoral term
Though this topic had been discussed by the BMA months before former Mount Carmel Mayor Chris Jones’ recent ouster and resignation, Alderman Steven McLain cited Jones’ arrests and slew of legal problems as a reason to consider a term limit.
Readers may remember that Jones and Alderman Carl Wolfe resigned on Thursday, June 11—just one day after City Attorney John Pevy filed a writ of ouster in Hawkins Co. Circuit Court.
Pevy, who is both the city’s attorney and ethic’s officer, alleged within his writ of ouster and suspension that Jones and Wolfe “conspired” to create an unlawful eviction notice using the town’s official seal.
Though Wolfe won’t be charged for the incident, Jones was arrested on July 30 after he was served with a sealed Hawkins County grand jury indictment for one count of felony official misconduct as a result of this incident.
“With our last mayor, we were kind-of hands tied and couldn’t do anything,” McLain told the board in July. “If we ever got in another situation like we did in the last two, three, four years, it could be resolved if we did have a two-year term limit on the mayor.”
He added, “We could have really fixed something two years ago. Two years ago, if this were in place, he (Jones) would have had to run and get reelected. (Assuming Jones lost the race), this town wouldn’t have gotten drug through the mud for 16 months. I feel like, if you have a mayor who is in-seat and is doing a good job, they will have no trouble getting reelected.”
“It’s not the right time”
“We had MTAS to weigh in on the possibility of [reducing the mayor’s term], but, the general consensus was that we couldn’t do that without changing the whole board from four years to two,” Mayor Jennifer Williams told the board. “This would mean there was a possibility of the whole board being vacant at the same time, and you wouldn’t have anybody here to carry on.”
She also noted that the town would have to pay for the additional elections.
“This would cost the town quite a bit of money,” she added.
She also noted that the board heard input from MTAS and discussed the pros and cons of this possibility at their monthly workshop.
One of the ‘cons’ that Williams said the board noted was that, “you would have more politics involved more frequently in the running of the town.”
“I think this [change] wouldn’t be feasible,” Vice Mayor Pat Stilwell said. “When you are a new mayor, it takes you at least two years to get your feet a little bit planted and know what you’re trying to accomplish. It takes a little while to accomplish something.”
“I still think it’s a good idea, I just don’t think its practical right now,” Aldermen Garret White added. “Certainly, I don’t think it’s wise to have the aldermen [up for election] every two years. Either you stagger every year, or you may have a complete changeover every two years.”
McClain added that all of the candidates who are currently running for mayor have already qualified for a four-year term.
White noted the fact that an election is coming up in November would not be a wise time to make this change and suggested the town revisit the idea sometime in the future.
In the end, the board took no action to change the mayoral or aldermen’s term.
A clean audit
In other news, Auditor David M. Ellis praised the town and their budgetary staff for their clean audit report for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.
He attributed much of this success to the city staff, including Tammy Connor, who has been the town’s certified municipal financial officer for over 20 years and will retire at the end of this year.
Ellis joked, “You all are running out of time to convince her otherwise.”
Ellis told the BMA that the town had assets at around $13.5 million during the 2018-2019 fiscal year, and the fund balance also increased by around $500,000. The sewer fund had a surplus of around $170,000, which Ellis said, “keeps you out of trouble with water and wastewater.”
“This is a really good audit report,” Ellis said.
He also explained a bit of the audit process and what it means to have a clean audit.
“As part of the analysis and approving of the numbers that you see in that report, we also have a look at what’s called internal controls processes and procedures,” Ellis told the board. “We look to see how you are handling your finances, who’s doing what, and if the internal controls processes are solid. If you say you are doing them, we test to make sure that you are. If you are not, at the end of that book (the audit report), we call it out in what’s called a ‘finding.’”
He added, “I am very happy to say that we have no findings this year because Tammy and Mike (Housewright, City Manager) do an outstanding job. You all are really fortunate in that regard.”
Both Williams and Stilwell praised Conner and Housewright for their work.
“We have some good city managers who stay within their budget,” Stilwell said. “We give out credit to them too. Without them staying in their budget, we’d be back to where we were before.”
At the end of the meeting, Housewright also thanked Connor for her work.
“To have the type of audit that we received today, that is entirely Tammy’s doing,” he said.
“I’ve had a little help from you,” Connor laughed. “You didn’t quite run away from me.”
“This clean, unqualified audit is a direct reflection of Tammy’s work,” he added. “She certainly should be congratulated on that.”
Connor joked, “I’m still retiring.”