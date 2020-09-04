TENNESSEE – The Tennessee Highway Safety Office has announced $22.6 million in federal grant funds to be distributed statewide from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the 2020-2021 Federal Fiscal Year.
The grants were awarded to law enforcement agencies and highway safety partners across Tennessee.
“Every year, traffic safety advocates, non-profit organizations, emergency response personnel, law enforcement, district attorneys’ offices, and other state agencies across Tennessee seek funding through grant applications offered by the THSO,” said Director Buddy Lewis. “Applicants who meet the required data-driven criteria and highway safety standards are awarded grant funds to support the THSO’s mission to reduce traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities.”
Local recipients include:
• Church Hill Public Safety — $5,000 — High Visibility Enforcement;
• Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office — $49,999.99 — Alcohol and Impaired Driving Enforcement;
• Mount Carmel Police Department — $5,000 — High Visibility Enforcement;
• Hancock Co. EMA — $12,500 — Emergency Medical Services;
• Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office — $10,000 — Alcohol and Impaired Driving Enforcement; and,
• District Attorney General’s Office, Third Judicial District — $169,500 — DUI prosecution.