Hello, and welcome back to Down Home Food. I am still weathering this COVID storm in fine shape, and hope all of you are doing the same.
My column will return to weekly beginning in June.
Things are slowly returning to normal in many areas. Restaurants have now been given permission to reopen. I’ve been out to eat a couple of times, and I can tell you that was wonderful!
Also, beauty shops and barber shops have reopened. Haven’t been to the beauty shop yet, but am past due for a clipping. Will see you soon, Ann Dewitte!
Now for my topic of the day. Wow! Meat prices have taken a major price increase due to illnesses in meat processing plants. I wasn’t buying a lot of meat any way, and now I have reason to buy even less.
With skyrocketing unemployment rates and meat prices to match, this leaves us all looking for replacements. My last column featured tuna. Well if you can’t buy ham, what about Spam®?
I think we’re all familiar with Spam® and or Treet®. It’s a canned meat product which most of us have tried at one time or another in our lives. Spam® and or Treet® were frequent foods from my childhood, and I fed them to my children frequently. My mother would fry this with ketchup and my brother said she also put brown sugar on it. My mother seemed to have added sugar to almost everything!
Spam® was unleashed by the Hormel Company in 1937 after an increased need for non-perishable protein food items. It became a diet staple for troops. By the time of WWII, the U.S. purchased a variety of canned meats–not exclusive Hormel’s Spam® brand–to feed troops overseas. Hormel’s® figures put the number at 100 million pounds of Spam® sent abroad to both American and Allied soldiers.
As troops started to complain about eating Spam® (or some other canned meat), for as many as three meals a day, Hormel faced an unexpected anti-Spam® backlash.
Also during WWII, Spam® began to reach Asian Pacific countries and Spam® became a culinary sensation. In Hawaii, the U.S. placed sanctions on Hawaiian residents restricting the deep-sea fishing industries that were mainly run by Japanese-Americans. Because the islanders were no longer allowed to fish, one of the important sources of protein for the islands vanished. Spam® – along with other canned luncheon meats and sardines – became very popular.
Also, across the Pacific, residents of Korea and Japan were at the point of starvation. Cans of Spam® became an absolute godsend at the end of WWII. Today, Korea is the world’s send largest consumer of Spam®, where it’s seen as a luxury item.
When I prepared Spam® or Treet® for my kids, sometimes it was straight out of the can for sandwiches. Sometimes it was fried (which I still love). At other times, I prepared much as you would ham. It was scored on the top and studded with cloves, and then baked with a mustard brown sugar glaze.
When I first started working on this column, I mentioned the idea to my son who told me about a cult classic story from Monty Python about Spam®. I looked it up on YouTube and it’s hilarious if you go to YouTube, and just type in Monty Python Spam®, you’ll find it.
Here are three recipes featuring Spam®. You can also substitute Treet®. You can use either in most recipes that call for ham. I make a macaroni salad that has pineapple, cheese, and calls for ham. I have made it many times substituting eith Spam® or Treet® and it was equally as good. I hope you will like my recipe choices for today.
As always, enjoy!
Spam® Baked Beans
Ingredients
1 tablespoon butter or margarine
2 onions, coarsely chopped
2 (15-ounce) cans vegetarian beans in tomato sauce
1 tablespoon chili sauce
1 tablespoon molasses
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
1 (12-ounce) can SPAM® Classic, cut into cubes
Directions
Heat oven to 400°F. Grease 1-1/2-quart baking dish.
In medium skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onions; cook five to six minutes or until transparent.
In baking dish, stir together onions, beans, chili sauce, molasses and chili powder; mix well. Stir in SPAM® Classic; cover. Bake, stirring occasionally, 30 to 35 minutes or until hot and flavors are blended.
Spam® Tacos
Ingredients
1 (12 ounce) can luncheon meat (such as Spam®)
cooking spray
½ (1.25 ounce) package taco seasoning mix, or more to taste
2 tablespoons water, or more as needed
8 (6 inch) flour tortillas
8 ounces shredded lettuce
8 ounces Cheddar cheese, shredded
2 (2.25 ounce) cans sliced olives, drained
1 small tomato, diced
1 small onion, diced
Directions
Dice Spam® to desired size..
Spray a large skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. Add diced luncheon meat; cook and stir until it begins to brown, about 5 minutes. Stir in taco seasoning and water. Cook and stir until luncheon meat is evenly seasoned and lightly browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Reduce heat to low to keep warm.
Spray another skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. Place 1 tortilla in the skillet and cook until heated through, about 30 seconds per side. Repeat with remaining tortillas.
Top warm tortillas with luncheon meat, lettuce, Cheddar cheese, olives, tomato, and onion.
Spam® Fried Rice
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
2 large eggs, beaten
2 cloves garlic, minced
6 ounces Spam®, diced
1/2 cup frozen corn
1/2 cup frozen peas
1/2 cup frozen diced carrots
3 cups cooked rice
1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce
1/2 tablespoon fish sauce
1/4 teaspoon sesame oil
1/4 teaspoon white pepper
2 green onions, sliced
Sriracha, for serving
DIRECTIONS
Scramble eggs in about 1/2 tablespoon of vegetable oil in a wok on medium high heat. When done, set aside in a bowl.
Place another tablespoon of oil in wok and sauté onions and Spam® on medium high heat. When golden & starting to crisp on the outsides add the thawed peas and carrots.
Combine ingredients for the sauce and stir until sugar is dissolved, tasting along the way to be sure it is sweet enough for you. Add to the vegetables and boil on high until the sauce reduces to a glaze.
