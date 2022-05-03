I thank God that several of the candidates, who were concerned about our nation, began to pray. And as they prayed, they believed God called them to run for office. So when you have a slate of 8 folks run for county mayor and higher numbers running for other offices, we ask a question, is there a way to know how to choose the best candidate? If there is, where might we find guidance?
You know when we look for guidance, is there any place that is or “has” done it right and had good outcomes? I don’t know about today, but since our Constitution has stood the test of time, maybe those that designed our system could give us some direction. John Jay was the original Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court and one of the three men most responsible for the Constitution.
John Jay wrote Providence (God) has given to our people the choice of their rulers (elected officials) and it is the duty- as well as the privilege and interest-of our Christian nation to select and prefer Christians for their rulers” “Wow,” you say, “I was taught we weren’t a Christian nation.” That’s an argument for another day, but Wallbuilder’s has acquired over 100,000 original documents of our founders and clearly proves that they were and Supreme Court Cases further document that.
But why would John Jay our first leader of the Supreme Court say that? Christians and Jews believe in God and believe God gave us rules that act as a moral compass for a society to live by. Israel and America have both been guided by those standards and when we follow them, the nation is blessed, prosperous and protected. But when the nation turns away from following those rules and standards it begins to break down in decay.
If my Jeep was giving me trouble and needed repairs, I would take it to a dealer that specializes in Jeeps. They made it. They have the manual on it and they have the equipment and skill to access what is wrong and repair it. Christians believe this is why God gave these standards for us and our early Christian founders incorporated those standards into our form of government and its laws.
Getting back to the question, why would John Jay first say we are to elect Christians? Because they have read the book, understand the standards and will govern in a way to bring blessings on the region and the people they govern. But John Jay as well as local pastors would tell us, it’s more than darkening a church door once a week. Many modern day Christians attend church but they have never read the manual. I don’t want a mechanic who has never read the manual working on my car any more than a Christian who has never read the manual making laws to govern me. The manual has a standard against taking bribes and against holding office to profit at the expense of those governed.
America has also allowed tyrannical organizations to impose threats that do not reflect the value of its people. Why should the ACLU or Freedom from Religion groups, who are not government be permitted to come into our county and pose a threat of suing us if we offer a prayer at a football game? They don’t reflect the values of our community, so I would look for not just Christian leaders, but leaders that can say NO.
Wonder if we can pass a local law that states no outside group can bring suit in our county against our values and morals, which then have to reflect God’s standards found in His manual. The manual thing worked pretty well for our founders for 200 years. I challenge any complainer to go to any country of their choice and use their ideas of a better way and do likewise. The average form of Government changes every few years. France underwent a revolution about the same time we did. They are in their 15th different form of government while we are still under the same Constitution.
Biblical standards are then the basis of our laws and even our government setup, giving free choice to people, empowering local government, and pointing to the Bible as our educator. They thought so strongly about it, that the first book printed in American was 200,000 copies of the Bible to be used in our public schools.
I leave you with some thoughts of George Washington’s farewell address. “The two foundations for political prosperity in America (is) religion and morality”……”In vain would a man claim the tribute of patriotism who should labor to subvert these great pillars.”