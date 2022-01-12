A local pastor Friday made a statement, “I’m so excited I can’t stand it, This should have been done 20 years ago.”
He was speaking of pastors getting together Thursday night at East Rogersville Baptist Church exploring the idea of doing a “County-wide” Crusade as early as this fall if planning falls together.
Pastor John Butler hosted a meeting with pastors and church leaders at East Rogersville to encourage area churches join together to host some form of crusade, the end of August.
Repeatedly through the night, pastors emphasized the greatest need in our county is one that all of them could agree on. It wasn’t healthcare or COVID. It wasn’t politics, or the drug epidemic. They agreed that in their opinion, the greatest problem is the great number of residents that don’t know Christ.
Pastors agreed also that they might disagree about other regional concerns, but unless they join together, they could never tackle the a growing tide of unconcern about where people will spend eternity.
With the same concerns, Pastor Dean Haun from Morristown joined by Zoom call as the concerned pastor in 2019 that led pastors to join together hosting a crusade for Hamblen County.
Haun stated as the planning began, churches from 5 outlying counties joined Hamblen County to support what became the Lakeway Go Tell Crusade. The name Go Tell Ministries is the name of a ministry founded by former college football coach, turned evangelist Rick Gage from Atlanta who also joined by Zoom.
Several of the pastors expressed they had developed a burden for something like what this might become, many years ago and they often ask God if He would bring church leaders together in Hawkins County who could organize some type of crusade that has the potential to impact our county for Jesus Christ.
Gage told pastors his ministry used the same planning program used to plan the Billy GrahamCrusades.
He suggested a small group be picked out of the room Thursday to be on the Executive Leadership Team. They would need to find volunteers to work in areas including Prayer, Outreach, Counseling & Follow-Up, Youth, Finance, Banquet, Arrangements, Publicity, Hospitality, Music, Ushers, and Security.
Dean Haun committed his support and help in organizing the event as well as Pastors Danny Bell and Kevin Wisecarver, both who live in Hawkins County, but helped in the inner circle of the Lakeway Crusade in 2019.
In hopes to find 3-4 men who would volunteer to give their time to help in the planning process, leaders were surprised that over 15 names were submitted before the meeting was closed.
Planning will begin immediately. People interested in serving should contact East Rogersville Baptist at 272-2496 of email at info@erbc.org. Gage told the men to look forward to another meeting in person sometime in the middle of February.