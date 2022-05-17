Cardinal Glass’s Greenland Plant in Church Hill hosted a flag raising and dedication ceremony last Thursday to unveil the new 38 foot by 20 foot flag that stands in front of the plant’s entrance.
Shaun Banner, the Greenland Plant Manager told the Review that the addition of the flag was actually a suggestion from the plant’s employees and commemorates the plant’s transition to American ownership.
Banner told the Review that American-owned Cardinal Glass Industries purchased the flat glass assets in the United States from Japanese-owned AGC Glass back in August of 2021. During that transition, Cardinal Glass Industries acquired plants in Church Hill, Abingdon, Va. and Spring Hill, Ka.
“Putting up this flag was a big event for our employees because they are very proud to be American owned,” he said. “It was important to them to have our flag displayed more prominently.”
He added, “The way things are in the world nowadays, there are not a lot of American-made products or companies that are 100% American. We are a heavy industry. We have 90% of the residential glass market in the country, we have 48 plants across the country and we’re the biggest glass company in the US now.”
This new flag is one of the largest in the surrounding area, suspended from a 100 foot pole that is secured with a square, 8 foot by 8 foot concrete pad that is also 10 feet deep.
“We bought out most of the concrete places around in order to plant this flag in the ground,” Banner said. “We’ve got it well lit and decorated, and it’s going to be a big plus for the plant to see an American flag every day.”
There are actually two companies that operate at the Greenland Plant under Cardinal Glass Industries: Cardinal FG (float glass), which manufactures glass, and Cardinal CG (coated glass). Between the two facilities, there are over 700 employees, and Banner said Cardinal Glass Industries added an additional 100 jobs upon purchasing the plant.
“Cardinal Glass Industries is very happy to be part of the community now, and we’re proud of the people who work here,” Banner said.
During the ceremony, Volunteer and Cherokee High School Navy JROTC students assisted in raising the flag, the VHS Band performed the National Anthem and VHS Senior Molly Cannon sang “God Bless America.”
Members of the Church Hill VFW, Tri-Cities Area Vietnam Veterans, the Rogersville American Legion and Cardinal Glass Veterans were also invited to assist in raising the flag.
“It means honor and sacrifice”
Afterwards, several veterans and active military personnel spoke to the gathered crowd about what the American flag meant to them.
Navy Veteran and Cardinal Glass employee Butch Hatcher said the flag elicits an emotional response from him.
“I’ve seen this beautiful flag flying over office buildings, schools, entire fleets, and all oceans and seas of the world,” he said. “It brings goosebumps to my arms and a quiver to my voice. This flag is America, and we are the best. It is a wonderful thing to be American owned and operated.”
Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Ford said the American flag always reminded him of home during his deployments.
“Any time I felt like I was homesick, I could look down at this, and it reminded me of home,” Ford said, holding up the American flag patch he wore on the shoulder of his uniform. “Every time that plane landed at the airport, I could look up at that flag, and it would give me a sense of accomplishment. Knowing that I had done something good and I was home.”
He added, “No matter where I am or where I’m going, I’ve always got a piece of home with me.”
Navy Veteran Joe Broadwater recited a phrase he said a military chaplain once told him.
“I heard this a long time ago: there are two people who died for you to be here today,” he said. “One of them is Christ and the other is a soldier.”
Navy Veteran Otis Trout said the flag represents “honor, sacrifice, security and commitment.”
“You’ve got a bunch of people who are willing to stand up and say ‘I’ll go so you don’t have to, so your kids don’t have to,” he said. “Sacrifice. A lot of them didn’t come back. When I see it on the shoulder patch of a soldier, digging a hole in some god-awful place I’ve never heard of, it means security. I’m gonna sleep well tonight, knowing he’s on watch. It means commitment. He’s not sleeping tonight; his safe place is that hole he dug.”
He added, “Then there are times it means unity. We have all of these people, different backgrounds, different desires, much different futures; we’re all together at the same place at the same time, for the same reason.”