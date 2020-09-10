Hawkins County Anti-Drug Coalition to host Recovery Rally

Hawkins County’s Anti-Drug Coalition and Judge Todd Ross’s Recovery Court will host a Recovery Rally on Sept. 26 to commemorate National Recovery Month.
The event will take place at the Rogersville City Park Stage area from 3 to 10 p.m and include a Clean Joke Contest, several speakers, music, a ‘kid’s zone’ and a candlelight vigil.
A Memorial Wall will also be set up those that were lost to addiction. Event organizers invite all participants to bring photos of loved ones or write a message on the wall.
Numerous helpful resources will also be available at the event, such as information from Frontier Health and Johnson City’s Recovery Resources.