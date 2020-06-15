ROGERSVILLE — Donna Kay Lawson, age 62, of Rogersville, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at her home.
She was a daughter of the late Tommy and Ellen Reed Lawson.
Survivors include her loving sisters, Dianne Lawson, of Rogersville, and Sharon Shavers, of Morristown; and brother, Danny Lawson, of Columbus, Ohio.
The family will have a private service at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.