A Church Hill man reported last week that he’d been scammed out of $109 by a person claiming to be a representative from Spectrum cable TV calling about an overdue bill payment.
On Oct 28 the victim reported to HCSO Deputy Benjamin Shanks that he was initially contacted by the bogus Spectrum representative on Oct. 17.
“They (the bogus Spectrum rep) said this service would be interrupted if his payment was not completed within 24 hours,” Shanks stated in his report. “(The victim) paid the amount, and then received another phone call on Oct. 24 regarding the late payment. (The bogus) Spectrum advised the check had been returned to his bank and he needed to make another payment.”
The victim then contacted Spectrum and and was informed that he was up-to-date on his payments and no one from Spectrum had attempted to contact him about an overdue bill.