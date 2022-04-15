Pharmacists do far more than just count the pills out. Working in a pharmacy is a specialized career that provides easily accessible patient care.
For many patients, the pharmacist, pharmacy technician or other employee may be the health care professional with whom they spend the most time.
Pharmacists
These are highly trained health professionals with an in-depth knowledge of pharmaceutical products and their uses. They can fill medication prescriptions from doctors and may discuss medical alternatives and treatment plans. In some states, they can administer vaccines and prescribe medications for routine illnesses. They maintain records and stock medications to fill their patients’ needs.
Becoming a pharmacist requires a doctoral or professional degree, usually a doctor of pharmacy degree.
Pharmacy Technicians
Pharmacy technicians work under a licensed pharmacist and help manage the pharmacy. They may order medications, keep the shelves clean and fill prescriptions in the proper dosages. Technicians also check for allergies and food and drug interactions. They may suggest over-the-counter medications for some patient ailments.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says the job requires at least a high school diploma or equivalent. Many pharmacy technicians work part time, the bureau says.
Pharmacy assistant
These health care workers help manage the pharmacy by doing regular administrative tasks such as preparing audits and ordering office supplies.
They may also keep employee records and run background checks as necessary and conduct safety training and compliance checks.
Pharmacologist
Pharmacologists work with pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and other organizations to treat diseases. These health care professionals often collaborate with scientists in clinical programs to develop new medicines. They can study medicines and data about patients to formulate new treatments.
Northeastern University says that most pharmacologists go on to be bench scientists at biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.
They may also work as professors and researchers at universities or pharmaceutical companies.