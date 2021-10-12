The Volunteer High School Volleyball team was honored during the football game Friday for wining seasons that included two conference titles.
The Freshmen (11-1) and JV (11-2) both won their conference championships, while the varsity team finished 6-4, third in the conference only one win away from a regional tournament berth.
The Freshmen, JV and Varsity each swept cross-county rival Cherokee Chiefs this season, going 6-0 overall against Cherokee.
Players who earned recognition as First Team All Conference were sophomore Veda Barton, sophomore Jaycee Cassidy, and senior Emily Christian.
The All Tournament team includes Barton, and freshman Chloe Redwine.
Other team members include: Alexis Bellamy, Adria Berry, Isabela Byington, Lily Christian, Sydney Cloud, Mattie Crowder, Genesis Dunn, Angel Hall, Aliah Laster, Alisha Lindsey, Meredith Lovelace, Lakin Smith, and Madisyn Williams.
The team was called to the field between the first and second quarters of Friday’s football game to be recognized for their winning seasons.
The teams are coached by Nora Barton, Alyssa Hatley and Caroline Laek.