MARYVILLE — Two students from Hawkins County made the Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester at Maryville College in Maryville: Britton Bolton, a psychology (counseling) major from Rogersville, and Emily Christian, a management major from Church Hill.
Consideration for the Dean’s List is open to full-time students who have a grade point average of at least 3.6 in all work undertaken, no grade below a “C” and no incompletes for the semester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.