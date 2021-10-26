Students at St. Clair Elementary had the opportunity to visit a Planetarium in the gym of their own school, last week.
On Oct. 20 a traveling planetarium was provided by retired NASA scientist Billy Hix through a program of the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network.
Hix and his wife travel to rural schools and provide an educational program inside the planetarium.
Rachel Horton, librarian at St. Clair, learned about this opportunity through the TN Rural STEM Collaborative Cohort she participated in during the 2020-2021 school year. The students throughly enjoyed the visit.
Billy Hix was inspired to be a NASA scientist by the early days of our nation’s space program.
He grew up in rural poverty, but by watching Apollo 8 orbiting the moon on a Christmas Eve, knew that location nor economic background could determine his future.
He went on the teach computer science in higher education for many years. He did his first STEM outreach program with K-12 teachers back in 1986 and has conducted 1,000’s of programs since then.
He purchased a portable planetarium and conducts planetarium programs with a target being rural schools and high poverty locations.
Hix has never lost the passion and joy of learning and works to spread that with all that he works with.