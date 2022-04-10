Why did you decide to run for this office?
I wanted to try and improve things in our county; the people have wanted me to run, they know I care about the people and what they want improved.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I graduated from Rogersville High School and played in a band in high school. I play now at the park and rec. every Thurs. day night. After school I moved to Dallas, Texas and worked at Texas Utilities for 21 years. I moved back here in 1992 and went to work at Leggett and Platt for 13 years; they went out of business. Now I work for Hawkins county solid, waste, and recycling plant.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
To improve this county for the things people need in this district. I want to clean up property so that people that are moving here from out of state can see what a beautiful place this county can be.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
I’m not saying I am the best, but only that I would like to see this county cleaned up from the trash that is piled up everywhere. It is an eyesore to the people that live here and want improvement.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
The people are tired of things being the way they are. They want change and I’m the person who will take all of their suggestions to heart, and I will do my best to help each and everyone. I am a person of my word.