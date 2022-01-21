On Jan. 10 Kingsport Police Patrol Officers responded to Dollar General, located at 1649 East Stone Drive in Kingsport, and spoke with an adult female employee who reported the following:
Shortly after 6:00 PM, an unidentified male suspect, believed to be Hispanic, entered the store. She stated that the man appeared to only speak minimal English, but asked her to accompany him to one of the store isles. She said that once there, he attempted to touch her inappropriately, and when she backed away to avoid contact, he then indecently exposed himself to her.
The suspect was captured on surveillance video while in the store. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Detectives in the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link: