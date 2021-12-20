Hawkins County 4-H Members participated in Tennessee Ag Literacy Week by reading and recording videos of them reading Ag-related books.
The #tnaglit is sponsored by Tennessee Farm Bureau in order to educate and promote agricultural awareness to students.
Farmers, ranchers, 4-H members and FFA members are encouraged to share their life experiences and read an agriculture related story to young people.
This year, Hawkins county 4-H members read to students at Rogersville City School Preschool and Kindergarten, Joseph Rogers Preschool, St. Clair Kindergarten and first grade, Rogersville Presbyterian Preschool, and Friends at Play.
The 4-H members that participated were: Hunter Webb, Colten McLain, Emma Carmack, Brayden Lawson, Shelbie Webb, Jim Jenkins, Gema Brooks, Mallory Cope, Fisher Webb, Rylee Sivert, Carrie Ruth Lawson, Blake Cope, and Lacy Collier.