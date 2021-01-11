Roger Butler

Roger Dale Butler, age 63 of Surgoinsville, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center. He was formerly employed with U.S. Fence/Barrette Outdoor Living. Roger was preceded in death by his daughter, Ciara Butler; father Jimmie Butler; brother, David Butler.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Faye Butler; daughters, Amy Marker and husband, Tim of Saginaw, MI, Andrea Anderson and husband, Steve of Cass City, MI, Amy Warner and husband, John of Rogersville and Stacy Mullins and fiancé`, Josh Bowlin of Bulls Gap; mother, Fayetta Butler of OH; grandchildren, Conner Anderson, Johnny Anderson, Allison Marker, Jacob Marker, Aislinn Warner, Ethan Mullins and Jacob Mullins; brother, Michael Butler of Ravenna, OH; aunt, Linda Bernard; uncle, Andy Long both of Ravenna, OH; special nieces, Erin Butler, Taylor Smith and Cindy Johnson; nephew, Patrick Johnson 

Graveside service will be 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Courtney Cemetery with Rev. George "Fuzz" Bradley officiating. 

