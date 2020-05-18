KINGSPORT – East Tennessee Human Development Agency has been awarded a Neighbor to Neighbor Disaster Relief Fund grant for $5,000 from the East Tennessee Foundation.
The fund provides timely disaster grants to nonprofit organizations in the ETF’s 25-county region and is currently activated for the COVID-19 emergency.
UETHDA will use this grant to purchase personal care items such as cleaning kits, laundry kits, child care kits and personal hygiene kits for teens and adults. These kits will be available for families served by the agency’s Neighborhood Service Centers. The centers are located at the following locations in the coverage area of The Rogersville Review and The Hancock Co. Eagle:
• Hancock County Neighborhood Service Center, 1197 Main Street, Sneedville - (423) 733-2522.
• Hawkins County Neighborhood Service Center, 904 East Main Street, Suite 1, Rogersville - (423) 247-5149.
• Kingsport Neighborhood Service Center, 301 Louis Street, Kingsport, 37660 - (423) 247-5149.
The centers are open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm. Families may find help for other needs such as rent or utility bill assistance at these locations as well.
