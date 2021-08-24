MOUNT CARMEL — Police made two arrests and recovered a stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle Friday night after one of the two suspects fled a traffic stop in Mount Carmel, and then crashed into a parked car.
MCPD Officer Brad Whitson stated in his report that he observed two motorcycles on Belmont Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m., one of which had a registration plate that wasn’t visible.
When Whitson attempted a traffic stop, one of the bikers who was on a Harley Davidson pulled dover, while the other fled riding a Ninja.
"The (Ninja) motorcycle proceeded down Elm Street at a high rate of speed and came to the intersection of Dover and Elm,” Whitson said. “Then the motorcycle lost control and collided with a park vehicle at 320 Dover Avenue. The subject then tried to flee on foot but was shortly apprehended.”
The rider of the Ninja was identified as DeWayne Robert Way, 35, 418 Elm Springs Road, Church Hill, whose license was suspended and also had a pending arrest warrant stemming from a 2019 charge of theft over $2,500.
It was also discovered that the license plate on the Ninja belonged to the Harley Davidson motorcycle that had stopped when Whitson initiated the traffic stop.
Way was charged with felony evading arrest, possession of stolen property, driving on a suspended license fifth offense, improper display of registration, driving an unregistered vehicle, evading arrest by foot, stop sign violation, failure to maintain due care, and speeding 60 mph in a 30 mph zone.
He was released form the Hawkins County Jail on recognizance due to requiring medical attention, and is scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on Monday.
The rider of the Harley was identified as Joshua Daniel Crawford, 31, 107 Leeper Road, Church Hill, who was met by HCSO Deputy Billy Begley at a residence on Elm Street.
Upon his arrival Begley observed a motorcycle parked behind the residence under a tarp that was still hot.
“I asked Joshua why he covered the bike up, and he stated he figured we would be out looking for them since his friend ran,” Begley said.
Begley then verified that the Harley had been reported stolen in Kingsport and arrested Crawford for possession of stolen property over $1,000.
Crawford was released for the Hawkins County Jail on $3,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Session Court Wednesday.
At the time of his arrest Friday Crawford was free on $75,000 bond from an arrested in May on 10 charges including possession of meth with intent to deliver, felony evading arrest and reckless driving.