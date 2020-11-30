Rita F. Mathis, age 59, of Rogersville, passed away October 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Georgia Hopkins and father, Howard Kinsler, brother, Joe Kinsler & sister, Marcella Kinlser. She is survived by daughters; Ashley Norton and Wendy Jeffers; Son, Dwayne Roberts; Grandchildren, Payton Norton, Isaiah Jeffers, Kayden Seals & Cameron Seals; Sisters, Tonya Fobber & Debbie Bailey; Brother, Ricky Kinsler; Several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 409 Clay Street, Rogersville, Tn.
McNeil Funeral Home in Sneedville is serving the Mathis Family.