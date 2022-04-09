spring fling

The Hawkins County Spring Fling Outdoor Vendor Event will be held April 15-16 at the East End Bowling Lanes in Rogersville.

Happy the Easter bunny will be available for pictures both days.

It is $5 per child or pet, and $10 for family setting.

They will get the print the same day and free to go make copies at any photo store with no copyright release required.

Booths will be giving out candy and prizes to all the children that attend.

There will be raffle tickets for items from each vendor. All proceeds raised from this will sponsor the Cherokee High School bowling team purchase new jerzees. They don’t have to be present to win.

We will also be doing a 50/50 drawing. They don’t have to be present to win.

Direct sales vendors

Lasting Memories Glass Lockets & Oil Diffuser Lockets

Dotera Oils

Pink Zebra (Sat only)

Thirty-One

Fabulous Fashion Boutique

D’s $5 Bling (Papparazzi)

The Original Neanderthat

Big Aus Coffee and Dog Treats

Nails By Chey (Colorstreet)

Just Ties

Pet Apparel

Handmade items vendors

Waxy Wicks Candles

Country Sheek

Stitchin’ Post

Willis Creations

Dori’s Dots & Doodads

Karen’s Craft Corner

Creative Creations by Darlene

Custom Creations by Angel

Skyles Creations

Hillbilly Ben’s Leather Worx

Local Art Gallery Artist

Pappy’s Wood Crafts

Tennessee Ridge Arts

Fantasy Land (Sat Only)

Appalachia Artistry

Craftin’ Wife’s Creations

Simply Sweet Designs

Art with Vennie Ramsey

East End Lanes Grill will be open for food and drinks. The bowling alley will also be open for some bowling, billards and arcade.

A special thanks goes out to Tara Cutthrell and Stephanie Young for allowing this event at their business.

East End Bowling Lanes is at 1410 E. Main Street, Rogersville. For more information call Tracy Falin at (423) 327-8026.

