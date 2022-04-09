The Hawkins County Spring Fling Outdoor Vendor Event will be held April 15-16 at the East End Bowling Lanes in Rogersville.
Happy the Easter bunny will be available for pictures both days.
It is $5 per child or pet, and $10 for family setting.
They will get the print the same day and free to go make copies at any photo store with no copyright release required.
Booths will be giving out candy and prizes to all the children that attend.
There will be raffle tickets for items from each vendor. All proceeds raised from this will sponsor the Cherokee High School bowling team purchase new jerzees. They don’t have to be present to win.
We will also be doing a 50/50 drawing. They don’t have to be present to win.
Direct sales vendors
Lasting Memories Glass Lockets & Oil Diffuser Lockets
Dotera Oils
Pink Zebra (Sat only)
Thirty-One
Fabulous Fashion Boutique
D’s $5 Bling (Papparazzi)
The Original Neanderthat
Big Aus Coffee and Dog Treats
Nails By Chey (Colorstreet)
Just Ties
Pet Apparel
Handmade items vendors
Waxy Wicks Candles
Country Sheek
Stitchin’ Post
Willis Creations
Dori’s Dots & Doodads
Karen’s Craft Corner
Creative Creations by Darlene
Custom Creations by Angel
Skyles Creations
Hillbilly Ben’s Leather Worx
Local Art Gallery Artist
Pappy’s Wood Crafts
Tennessee Ridge Arts
Fantasy Land (Sat Only)
Appalachia Artistry
Craftin’ Wife’s Creations
Simply Sweet Designs
Art with Vennie Ramsey
East End Lanes Grill will be open for food and drinks. The bowling alley will also be open for some bowling, billards and arcade.
A special thanks goes out to Tara Cutthrell and Stephanie Young for allowing this event at their business.
East End Bowling Lanes is at 1410 E. Main Street, Rogersville. For more information call Tracy Falin at (423) 327-8026.