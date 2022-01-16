KINGSPORT – Back Yard Burgers, a pioneer in the “better burger” category and a storied brand known for its flame-grilled burgers, is opening soon in Kingsport, Tennessee.
Scheduled to open its doors in February 2022, the 3,079-square-foot Kingsport location is the newest Back Yard Burgers in the brand’s home state.
“With our brand headquartered in Tennessee, we are always excited to establish another Back Yard Burgers here alongside our other 16 Tennessee locations in cities such as Nashville, Franklin, Knoxville, Cordova, Arlington and Memphis,” says Dennis Pfaff, CEO of Back Yard Burgers. “Whether they opt for to-go or dine-in, guests can look forward to experiencing our signature flavors close to home as we aim to grow in Kingsport and the surrounding area.”
Offering the back yard feel that has been a hallmark of the brand since inception, the Kingsport location will include:
• An updated interior design that brings the outdoors in with pergolas and an open kitchen that gives guests a better view of their sandwiches being cooked over the open flame with all of the sights, sounds and aromas
• Modern exterior with a mix of brick, wood and metal
• Carside order taking in the drive-thru and payment through tablets when higher volume occurs to allow for the team to continue cooking burgers to order while serving guests more quickly
• Contactless ordering for dine-in guests
• Indoor seating for up to 50 guests and outdoor patio seating for up to 14 guests
The menu at Back Yard Burgers Kingsport will continue to feature its 100-percent Black Angus Beef burgers cooked over an open flame with flavors such as Honey BBQ, Black Jack, Mushroom Swiss and Mac-n-cheese.
In addition to burgers, Back Yard Burgers Kingsport will offer Chicken Sandwiches along with sides such as Fried Pickles, Mac-n-cheese and Onion Rings. For dessert, guests can choose from Baked Cobbler or Milkshakes that include chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, chocolate/banana and Oreo.
Back Yard Burgers Kingsport will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and located at 101 Charles E Brooks Jr. Way, Kingsport, TN. For more information on Back Yard Burgers, visit https://www.backyardburgers.com/.
