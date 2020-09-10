Members of the Rogersville/Hawkins Chamber of Commerce recently held an official ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Bestway Meats Distribution Center in Bulls Gap.
They are located at 411 US 11 E in Bulls Gap, and the business specializes in providing restaurant quality meats at substantially reduced prices to consumers and businesses.
Nancy Barker, Executive Director, welcomed the new business, stating “We are excited to welcome a unique endeavor like this to our community. It is encouraging to see a new business growing and doing well, especially during these challenging times.”
Bestway Meats owner Elmer Purkey has actually operated ABC Tops for the past nine years, which does restaurant tabletop advertising throughout the East Tennessee area.
"We custom build restaurant tables for popular restaurants in East Tennessee and then sell advertisements on the tabletops to local businesses," Purkey said. "I had just purchased this building here as an investment property and was working on fixing it up to rent out when the COVID-19 pandemic forced all the restaurants to close down back in March. Since I had been in this meat business many years ago, I decided to use one of my empty rental spaces to open up Bestway Meats during this down time."
Purkey added, "The business has been very well received by the public and is doing very well."
All of Bestway's USDA inspected meat products are flash-frozen and individually vacuum-sealed, so they are able to guarantee them for up to one year against freezer burn. Everything is packaged in variety case bundles of either steaks, chicken, seafood, or pork.
"Our customers like buying in bulk like this because it saves them a lot of money on their grocery budget in the long run," Purkey said. "As a resident of Bulls Gap, it has been very gratifying to receive such positive support from the local community.”
Mike Solomon, Bulls Gap City Administrator, who also attended the event, said “We are always glad to see new businesses come to town. Elmer (Purkey) has done an excellent job of not only taking an older building in the middle of town and fixing it, but he has also opened up a new business that is serving the local community in more ways than one.”
They are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Saturday. They are also practicing safe cleaning measures and social distancing within their business due to COVID-19.