A Bluff City woman who was one of three people accused in February of 2020 of robbing a man after luring him to Allandale Mansion for sex was arrested earlier this month on a sealed indictment.
Marah Lynn Campbell, 24, 297 Jonesboro Drive, Bluff City, was arrested Feb. 12 on an Oct. 2021 Hawkins County Grand Jury sealed indictment for aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and attempted theft over $1,000.
She is schedule for arraignment in Hawkins County Criminal Court on April 29 on those charges.
Her codefendant, Cody Lee Byrd, 26, 944 Chadwick Drive, Kingsport, was arraigned in October on those same charges. He and Campbell both have a June 7 trial date set in Criminal Court.
A third defendant in this case, who was 18 years old girl from Bristol, Tenn. at the time of the incident, is currently not charged.
Police alleged that on Feb. 6 2020 the teen lured a man to Allandale Mansion with the promise of sex, but the plan was for Campbell and Byrd to steal the man’s vehicle.
According to Kingsport police, when the intended victim resisted the robbery, he was cut in the abdomen by Byrd, who was carrying a knife.
Byrd, Campbell, and the teen weren’t able get the victim’s vehicle started.
The victim told police the suspects then fled in a dark colored Kia Optima. A short time later, the Kia was spotted on I-26 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the three suspects were stopped and detained.
Campbell allegedly admitted to the Kingsport Police Department that they set the victim up with a promise of sex with the teen, with the intention of stealing his vehicle.
Other recent sealed indictments
Shane David Athens Herron, 32, 4910 Rt. 66N, Rogersville, was arrested Feb. 19on a Feb, 1 sealed indictment for aggravated statutory rape and solicitation of a minor.
Joshua Aaron Lovin, 24, 1369 Rt 31, Mooresburg, was arrested on Feb. 19, on an Aug. 16 2021 sealed indictment for introduction of contraband into a penal institution.
Virginia Lynn Thomas, 56, 1009 Virginia Street, Church Hill, was arrested Frb. 20 on a Feb. 1 sealed indictment for Class C felony tampering with evidence.
Daniel Dakota Boyd, 26, 331 Isenburg Lane, Mooresburg, was arrested last mont on a a Dec. 6, 2021 sealed indictment for aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.
James Keith Crusenberry, 55, 753 Mt. Zion Road, Church Hill, for burglary and theft over $2,500.
Johnny Trevor Parson, 35, 222 Choptack Road, Rogersville, for introduction of contraband into a penal institution.