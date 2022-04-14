At least two munitions manufacturers are expected to compete for the Holston Army Ammunition Plant facility when BAE Systems’ 25-year lease comes up for renewal next year.
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull reported to the Hawkins County Joint Economic Development Committee Tuesday that two competitors for that lease have already opened offices in Kingsport, including Day & Zimmerman, and General Dynamics.
“BAE is already running it, and of course, they’re in town,” Shull said. “The other two guys have set up offices in Kingsport. General Dynamics is on Main Street, and right around the corner from them is Day and Zimmerman on Broad Street; and they’re serious on this contract.”
Shull added, “You bring in these heavy hitters from the outside, and I think it’s only to our benefit to expose more people to our area. General Dynamics, which is one of the leading defense contractors in the world — they’re talking about sponsoring a baseball game when the Appalachian League starts backup again.”
The next Holston Army Ammunition Plant contract is expected to be awarded by the Army sometime in the middle of 2023 as BAE System’s 25-year lease contract expires.
Shull added, “This is actually pretty exciting because we have three major contractors bidding. That’s good for the Army. That’s good for the nation.”
Day & Zimmerman is one of the country’s leading producers of ammunition, operating several government-owned facilities. With annual revenue of $2.5 billion Day & Zimmerman is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States.
With worldwide sales of $37.9 billion and a workforce of more than 100,000 full-time employees, General Dynamics the fifth-largest defense contractor in the United States, and the sixth-largest in the world.
BAE is the largest defense contractor in Europe, and ranked the 7th largest in the world based on 2021 revenue.
HAAP manufactures various explosives in eastern Hawkins County as a government-owned, contractor-operated (GOCO) facility that was established during World War II.
Ordnance Systems, Inc., a subsidiary of BAE Systems, currently runs the plant under the soon-to-expire 25 year contract.
HAAP was originally called Holston Ordnance Works (HOW) and was opened by Tennessee Eastman Corp. in the summer of 1942. HOW had stopped producing explosives when WWII ended, but was reopened during the Korean War.
The facility is broken up into two plants that are connected by rail about four miles apart. Plant A sits on 120 acres while the much larger Plant B sits on 5,900 acres.
HAAP is housed on 6,024 acres with 325 buildings,130 igloos and storage capacity of 275,000 square feet.
The facility has produced all of the RDX/HMX explosives consumed in the U.S. since 1988, as well as 90% of all RDX/HMX used by U.S. allies.