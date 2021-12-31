Federal funding will help the Surgoinsville Utility District make improvements to the Phipps Bend Industrial Park intended on preventing future plant shut downs caused by a water line leak.
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced earlier this month that USDA is investing $5.2 billion to build and improve critical rural infrastructure in 46 states and Puerto Rico.
Among the recipients is the Surgoinsville Utility District which will use a $306,000 loan to upgrade the water infrastructure in the Phipps Bend Industrial Park.
These upgrades include the installation of 900 LF of 12” waterline which will allow the creation of loops in the system providing additional redundant supply routes during periods of system isolations. The project will also restore a 750,000-gallon water storage tank located within the park.
This water line project was identiied as a priority for Phipps Bend after a leak in the late 2010s forced several plants to shut down because water had to be cut off throughout the industrial park to fix the one leak.
Hawkins County Industrial Board chairman Larry Elkins said this water line and water tank project are part of a series of projects currently underway intended to make vacant land at Phipps Bend more marketable, while at the same time improving services for existing industry.
“This is so if they have another water line break, they can actually divert and feed the plants water from a different direction so we don’t have a major outage at Phipps Bend as we’ve had in the past,” Elkins said. “We were very involved in them getting the grant, and we’re tickled to deaths they got it. You can’t have a major industrial park subject to go out at any time like that. Any time you shut down a major plant like Cooper Standard or any of those plants over there you’ve got a major problem. You can’t even have employees in there because the bathrooms are down and it becomes a heath hazard.”
Elkins credited engineer Calvin Clifton with creating plans that made the grant application possible.
As part of this USDA infrastructure investment more than $163 million in loans and grants to be invested across rural Tennessee.
Another area recipient is the Sneedville Utility District will use a $186,000 loan and $219,000 grant to provide potable water to the Newman’s Ridge Community. The project consists of installing 9,140 feet of 4” water line. The project will also consist of upgrading an existing pump station and adding additional pump stations.
This announcement follows the recent passage of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and reflects the many ways USDA Rural Development’s programs are helping people, businesses and communities address critical infrastructure needs to help rural America build back better.
Other Tennessee recipients
Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) will use a $150 million loan under the to connect 13,200 consumers, and build and improve 848 miles of line. This loan includes a smart grid project to upgrade infrastructure with a buildout of a fiber-optic cable network. Cumberland EMC is headquartered in Clarksville, Tenn. and provides service to 102,957 consumers over 8,261 miles of line in seven Tennessee counties and five Kentucky counties.
Ben Lomand Communications LLC will use a $325,531 grant to construct an approximately ten-mile Fiber-to-the-Premises system to benefit 119 residents and two businesses in Franklin County, Tenn. Subscribers will have access to service up to 1 Gbps, expanding access to economic, educational, healthcare, and public safety opportunities. A community center will be provided in a mobile facility placed in the service area as part of the project where residents can access the internet free of charge for at least two years.
Scott County Telephone Cooperative will use a $3 million grant to construct a 176-mile Fiber-to-the-Premises system to benefit 2,330 residents and 25 businesses in Clinch Valley, VA and parts of Grainger and Hawkins County, Tenn. Subscribers will have access to service up to 1 Gbps, expanding access to economic, educational, healthcare, and public safety opportunities. A community center will be provided in an existing building where residents can access the internet free of charge for at least two years.
West Kentucky Rural Telephone Cooperative Corporation Inc will use a $2.8 million grant to construct an approximately 70-mile Fiber-to-the-Premises system to benefit 877 residents and seven businesses in the Pillowville Community in Kentucky and Weakley and Carroll County, Tenn. Subscribers will have access to service up to 1 Gbps, expanding access to economic, educational, healthcare, and public safety opportunities. A community center will be provided in a modular building placed within the service area where residents can access the internet free of charge for at least two years.
The town of Baxter will use a $1.5 million loan and $1.5 million grant to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant.
The improvements include several infrastructure upgrades within the treatment plant and one sewer pump station. This will allow the town to remove health and safety issues they are currently experiencing and ultimately provide safe and sanitary wastewater service to approximately 1,350 customers.
The town of Monterey will use a $500,000 loan and $2 million grant to complete the construction of a new Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP). The new WWTP will improve the town’s ability to treat wastewater which will improve the quality of life and the environment for more than 1,900 customers.
The West Warren-Viola Utility District will use a $1 million loan to make needed improvements to the wastewater treatment plant in Morrison, Tenn. The improvements consist of new sequencing batch reactor equipment and electrical upgrades. The project will benefit the residents by improving sewer services.