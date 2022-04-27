A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation "Most Wanted" Alert has been issued on behalf of the Federal Bureau of Investigation for 30-year-old Cody Keith Christian.
Christian is facing several federal charges, including Hobbs Act Robbery. The Hobbs Act prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce "in any way or degree."
He is also wanted for Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Violent Crime, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
According to the TBI Christian escaped agents Tuesday night when around 8:30 p.m., after being located in the parking lot of Cook-Out restaurant on Stone Drive in Kingsport.
The TBI reported that an agent fired gunshots at Christian and it was not clear if Christian was injured.
Christian is described as 6'0", 187 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen in the Kingsport area on Tuesday evening and should be considered armed and dangerous. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.