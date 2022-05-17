Mount Carmel Elementary 4th grader Liam Light will have an opportunity this summer to feed his hunger for knowledge thanks to a gift from an area construction company that was touched by Liam’s interest in science.
On Friday Michael Bare, who owns BDM Construction in Kingsport presented Liam with $3,000 scholarship to attend the Envision Pathways to STEM summer camp program at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill.
MCES teacher Kim McCann told the Review that every year schools have an opportunity to nominate students to attend Envision camps, which are held on college campuses across the country.
Envision Pathways to STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) offers immersive learning programs that enable students to explore STEM fields through hands-on experience, discover their passions, and acquire the leadership and life skills needed for academic and career success, all while having fun.
Liam was accepted into the program at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill and thanks to an essay he wrote for his application, received a scholarship to help cover the cost.
Even with the scholarship Liam’s parents Kenny and Lauren Light weren’t going to be able to afford the tuition.
The Lights didn’t want Liam to miss out on this opportunity so Kenny started a GoFundMe page to try to raise the money.
On the GoFundMe page Liam wrote, “Hi, my name is Liam Light. I am nine years old and I attend Mount Carmel Elementary School. I’m trying to raise enough money to be able to go to the Envision STEM program. I was able to get a grant for $250 to go towards the $2,774 amount. I will be able to learn all sorts of things, such as criminal investigation, also robotic technology. Please if you are able to donate and help me reach this goal and fulfill a dream of mine. Thank you.”
That page caught the attention, and touched the heart of Hawkins County Commissioner Hannah Winegar.
Winegar works as an accountant for various businesses including BDM Construction in Kingsport.
Michael Bare, owner of BDM Construction, said Liam’s GoFundMe page came to his attention thanks to Winegar.
On Friday Bare and his production manager Jared Malone met the Light family and Winegar at Mount Carmel Elementary to present Liam with a check for $3,000 to cover the cost of his Envision experience.
“I’m passionate about the construction industry, and any time we can support someone like Liam we want to take the opportunity to do it,” Bare told the Review Friday. “We’ve been blessed as a company, and right now in the construction industry we need people. We need young people getting involved in programs like STEM, getting that interest, and being supported after they get that interest. We want to support him and help him get to whatever dream he’s looking for.”
McCann said Liam is a deserving young man and she’s very happy for him to have this experience.
“It’s just a great opportunity for students to be able to get in with STEM — the science, the math, the hands on — just a lot of different things that we study that follow our standards,” McCann said. “Robotics, forensics, and lots of building and problem solving. This year Liam Light was one of the students we nominated to go, and he had a desire to go right off the bat. He followed through with the scholarship process and wrote an essay, and receive some money form the program, but it wasn’t enough to cover the cost.”
McCann added, “He loves science. He loves hands on activities. He loves reading. He loves writing. He’s going to carry that on through the summer and gain a lot of knowledge from it. More than that it’s just a great experience for them to get away from home and spend a few days away from mom and dad and meet new friends.”
In his essay Liam said that he said he really enjoys science, and “Building has been a huge part of my life”.
“I’m proud of him,” said Liam’s dad Kenny Light. “Me and his mother are tickled to death for him. He deserves it.”