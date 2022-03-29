The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen recently approved on first reading an ordinance that would rezone property owned by Treadz Tire and Towing to allow it to become a storage lot.
Treadz Tire and Towing is located at 409 Main Street E in Mount Carmel, in the same location as the former Dean and Sons Tires and Wrecker service.
Co-owner Michael Blair addressed the board at their March 24 meeting to express the business’ desire to use some property they own on Bay Street, which runs parallel to Main Street, as a storage lot, since their Main Street property is running out of room.
The Bay Street property is technically within a residential area and is currently zoned as “residential mixed use,” which does not allow for car storage lots. The business owners had requested the property be rezoned to a B-3 General Business District.
“We took over the Dean and Sons operation, and we’re already growing the business quite a bit,” Blair said. “We’re trying to build it up, but we’re running out of room for towed vehicles. We want to expand, but we want to stay where we are and be a good neighbor to all the people around us.”
Blair noted that the business plans to build a privacy fence around the lot, similar to that surrounding the business’ existing storage lot, and has considered landscaping around the fence to add some curb appeal. He also said the business plans to adhere to Hawkins County’s guidelines for such facilities.
However, Vice Mayor Tresa Mawk noted that she has been approached by several citizens who told her they opposed this rezoning, seemingly for fear of the storage lot causing an eyesore near a residential neighborhood.
“We don’t only tow in crashed vehicles,” Co-owner Bucky Smith noted. “It’s not a lot different than a lot of other places in town.”
“Half of our business is impounded vehicles–temporary,” Blair said.
When Mawk asked if the owners had spoken with any of the neighboring property owners, Blair noted that he had already approached the Planning Commission about the issue and spoke to several neighboring property owners during that meeting.
Alderman Mindy Fleishour said neighboring property owners have told her they are concerned that the noise from the lot would disturb them during the night.
“This won’t be the only lot we use,” Smith said. “We have one we currently use where people are already behind us. We unload all hours of the night now, and we don’t have any complaints. We also have four tenants in our building, and we’ve not had any complaints.”
He added, “We would try to be a good neighbor, and we’re not out to hurt anybody. We would use our best judgment and wouldn’t just go crashing around at 3 a.m. if we didn’t have to.”
Former Alderman and Planning Commission member Garrett White spoke up from the audience and noted that the Planning Commission voted against rezoning this property, since Bay Street is primarily a residential neighborhood. He said two neighboring property owners also spoke against rezoning the property during the Planning Commission meeting.
Mawk read a definition of “spot zoning,” which is the “process of the process of singling out a small parcel of land for a use classification totally different from that of the surrounding area for the benefit of the owner of such property and to the detriment of other owners.”
“Considering that there are houses there…to bring in a fenced-in area, I just don’t see it,” Mawk said.
Blair and Smith noted that the property was already listed as “mixed use” rather than strictly residential. They also pointed out that there are already several parking lots within 100 yards of the property in question (Farm Bureau and Yankee’s Bee Line) and said they felt Mawk’s suggestion that this would be considered spot rezoning was inaccurate.
At this point, Alderman Steven McLain made a motion to accept the resolution and rezone the property. McLain’s motion passed by a 5-2 vote with Mawk and Fleishour voting ‘no.’