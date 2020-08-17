ROGERSVILLE -- Betty Buttry Gross, age 91, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 surrounded by her family at the residence of her daughter, Wanda Sexton.
She was a member of Big Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Gross was preceded in death by her husband, of 61 years, Sherman Gross; parents, Charles W. and Bonnie Mae Trent Buttry; sister, Wilma Shanks; and brother, Homer Buttry.
She is survived by her daughters, Wanda Sexton and husband, Jerry, Vickie Long and husband, John, all of Rogersville; grandchildren, Craig Sexton and wife, Andrea, of Paducah, KY, Leslie Putnal and husband, Jason, of Rogersville, and Andrew Long and wife, Shea, of Morristown; great-grandsons, Cole and Cade Putnal; sister, Barbara Manis all of Rogesville; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Highland Cemetery with Rev. Floyd Looney officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 2:15 p.m., to go in procession to the cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com. Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Gross family.