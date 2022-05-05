Several Hawkins County first responders along with Highlands Emergency Air Rescue & Transport were awarded the EMS Star of Life Award during Wednesday’s 14th Annual Star Of Life Award Ceremony and Banquet in Nashville.
The award was in recognition of the efforts of multiple rescue agencies on Dec. 21, 2021 in saving the life of 28-year-old Taylor Skinner after his vehicle drove off a bridge on 11-W near Rogersville and landed on its side in a river-bed.
Skinner was trapped in the vehicle in frigid temperatures for nearly an hour, and was about 30 minutes from death due to injuries and hypothermia when he arrived at the Johnson City Medical Center.
“I would like to congratulate Hawkins County EMS on this award, say thanks to my team that assisted, and congratulate the other below agencies,” said Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency director Jamie Miller. “This is a prime example of several agencies working together in a rural environment to get the job done. EMA is proud to be part of this group of emergency responders. To shake the hand of this gentleman makes it worth every minute we spend preparing for emergencies.”
The EMS Star of Life is designed to honor the accomplishments of EMS personnel from Tennessee who provide exemplary life saving care to patients.
Among the first responders included in the award Wednesday were:
Hawkins County EMA: Jamie Miller and EMA Operations Officer Randy Price.
Hawkins County EMS: Joshua Reese and Nicholas Reeves.
Hawkins County Rescue Squad: Corey Young, Jeff Hilton, Tim Lewis, Chaince Harris, Earl Smith, Tim Luttrell, Paul Frutiger, Justin Nance, Austin Clinger, Paul Lutz, Jon Gardner, and Roger Lamb.
Hawkins County E911: Director Lynn Campbell and Brianna Hill.
Highlands Emergency Air Rescue & Transport: John Smith, Brian Lonon, and Alex Hodge.
Church Hill Rescue Squad: Matthew Perry, Austin Castle, Aiden Flanary, and Chris Vaughan.
Also sharing in the award are volunteers from the Lakeview VFD, Rogersville Fire Department, Striggersville VFD, and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.
“Oftentimes we never know the outcome to our calls and it was an honor to stand on the stage with the survivor, Taylor Skinner, and hear how he has progressed,” said Hawkins County 911 director Lynn Campbell. “Brianna Hill is the first recipient from Hawkins County E-911 to ever receive this award. We thank you for your commitment to the District and the citizens and visitors of Hawkins County.”
Earlier this year Skinner contacted the Review to express his gratitude to the rescuers who saved his life on Dec. 21.
“If it wasn’t for all of you, I could honestly say I would not be here,” Skinner said. “I spent 18 days in the hospital ICU. A week of it I was on a vent and honestly didn’t know where I was or why I was there. I woke up to a crushed pelvis, some broken ribs, a concussion and some memory loss, and I went through 3 surgeries.”
Skinner added, “But, I am getting stronger every day and wish I could shake everyone by the hand. Just know your help, prayers, and continued support doesn’t go unnoticed. Thank you again, and God Bless.”