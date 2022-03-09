Students at Surgoinsville Elementary School celebrated Read Across America week last week by dressing up as what they want to be when they grow up (Oh, the Places You’ll Go), crazy hats and socks (Cat in the Hat/Fox in Socks), Read My Shirt Day, and Hooray for Diffendoofer Day. All photos courtesy of Cindy Childress
PHOTO GALLERY: Surgoinsville Elementary students celebrate Read Across America week with dress-up days
