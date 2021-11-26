The Volunteer High School Advanced Cosmetology class participated in the Upper East Tennessee Hair Contest at Appalachian Fairgrounds on Nov. 9 where they earned a win and two top-3 awards.
Addison Shanks won 1st place in Total Look with Isabella Morris model.
Sarah Cradic won 3rd in Total Look with Payton Gibson model.
The Total Look contest was judged from head-to-toe on makeup, hairstyle and nails.
Laken Duncan won 3rd place in Sculpture Nails.
Duncan had to complete five acrylic nails and paint them red because that will show if there’s any blemishes.
“I’m just really proud of them because of how many schools we were up against,” said VHS cosmetology instructor Tammy Turner. “I thought they did amazing.”
Schools participating were Daniel Boone, Davy Crockett, Morristown East, Morristown West, Dobyns Bennett, Cherokee and Volunteer.