They range from a simple fish bowl all the way up to hundreds-of-gallons saltwater tanks with live corals, fish and other sea creatures.
The type of aquarium depends on what you want to do and how much work you want to put into it.
Bigger Is Better
Larger aquariums are easier to care for say the experts at Tetra, an aquarium and fish products company. It says that it’s easier to maintain balance in a 20-gallon aquarium or larger. You should feed your fish once or twice per day in small doses, keep your aquarium light on for about 10 hours per day and keep your water at around 78 degrees.
Every two weeks, change about a quarter of the water. Consider dosing your water with certain additives to remove harmful chemicals from your tap water and set your fish up with a prime environment.
Once a month, change your aquarium’s filter cartridge and clean the tank with water. Clean the glass inside and out and all your aquarium’s decorations. You should also clean the gravel and siphon up any waste that’s gathered on the bottom of the tank.
Put your aquarium in a place in your home that’s away from direct sunlight, windows and vents. You also want to keep it out of high-traffic areas to avoid any accidents.
Equipment
It can be overwhelming standing in the aisle of the pet store looking at all the aquarium equipment.
There’s some equipment that’s necessary for starting up your aquarium. Tetra recommends a good filter to provide clean, healthy water for your critters.
Air pumps add oxygen to the water and heater will keep the water warm enough to keep your fish healthy.
Make sure to purchase the correct heater for your tank size and that your aquarium has a hood or canopy to keep heat in. Also grab a thermometer so you can easily check the temperature in your tank.
Aquarium lighting mimics the sun your fish would normally get in the wold. You should leave an aquarium light on for up to 12 hours a day, but ideally for 10 hours.
Gravel isn’t just decorative, it’s a great home for helpful bacteria that can break down the waste your fish create. You should also use a variety of small, medium and large plants to create a comfy home for your fish. Decorative caves and tunnels give your fish places to hide and feel safe.
Types of Fish
Freshwater fish are the easiest to start with. Tetra recommends starting with inexpensive test fish to make sure your aquarium is working properly. Also remember that different fish breeds have different personalities.
Tropical fish shouldn’t mix with goldfish, and some breeds are more aggressive than others.