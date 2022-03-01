John Paul Stevens served on the U.S. Supreme Court for 35 years. He was appointed by President Ford in 1975 and died 2019. Stevens wrote his second book, Six Amendments in 2014. The book discussed making six changes to the Constitution, which has been changed on more than one occasion.
That is the beauty of our constitution. It is not written in stone and can be changed. For example, these so called rights in the constitution did not apply to black people in slavery or many others as well. This is especially true for the Bill of Rights. Stevens made the point of using the Second Amendment, on gun rights, which implied, but did not state these five words, “while serving in the militia.” There are many examples of different interpretations of the laws given by man. (However, some words are written in stone.) God given rights are not guaranteed by any state or federal document. But God’s words never change. Never.
Be very careful when you come across people quoting the constitution or hiding behind the aprons of our founding fathers. They are not the word of God. East Tennessee values are not different from the values of Nebraska or the Hudson River Valley of the panhandle of Florida. We have no rights, under any man made written document, to prohibit any folk from coming here. That goes for Muslims, atheists, Buddhists or Jews, as long as they obey our laws. Just as you have the freedom to move, they have the freedom to come.
A long time ago I served on active duty for three years. I would have given my life then and now for my country. But not my soul. That, I have dedicated to my God. He never asked me to die for my country, only to live for Him. He never asked me to bar from my beloved East Tennessee His children who some call illegal immigrants, or “lefties” and who some people fear are going to infringe on our individual rights.
I regret the Hawkins County Commission voted, in a near unanimous action, to approve a resolution to make our county some kind of sanctuary. Why not make the world such a place? Why stop at the Canadian or Mexican border? Why?
George Salaita, Church Hill