Through a partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank, Callahan Baptist Church in Knoxville and Of One Accord Ministry, 250 local families received literally "loads" of food items Saturday. In a major distribution, Second Harvest continues to receive COVID funds to provide truckloads of food to area residents through their agencies like Of One Accord Ministry.
Of One Accord did a first distribution for Hawkins County in June, but asked to be put back on the list for another supply of food later in the summer. That opportunity opened up for September 12 and Of One Accord Ministry advertised and invited residents to come to The Shepherd's Center to fill out vouchers to be added to the list.
Melanie Henry who helped schedule staff for the day said, "we were told we could offer food for up to 250 families. While we scheduled all our staff to come in, we felt more manpower was needed to direct traffic and load local residents."
Henry said, "Callahan Baptist Church in Knoxville called asking if they could do a mission project up our way and the dates were perfect matches. When the day arrived, traffic was lined up back to Rogersville Street, three blocks away, but some 25 volunteers loading up to six boxes of food items, a bag of produce, two gallons of milk per family and bread moved every car through in a short period of time."
Last year, Of One Accord provided residents in its two county service area with a record 1,589,773 pounds of food, but with COVID hitting this year, the needs are already tens of thousands of pounds of food ahead of last year.
Sheldon Livesay, agency director said, "food assistance has been one of the state's essential services just next to health-care during COVID. Of One Accord has slightly modified some services to protect workers and clients, but has been fully operational during the Epidemic of 2020."