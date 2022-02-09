The Kingsport Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect in a hit and run incident that occurred in the Hawkins County section of Kingsport last week.
On Feb. 2 at approximately 5 a.m. the Kingsport Police Department responded to a hit and run crash at Eastman Credit Union, 4325 W. Stone Drive, where it was determined that a vehicle had been driven over the curb, through the landscaping, and into the ECU building, causing extensive damage.
The driver and vehicle left the scene prior to police arrival.
Further investigation revealed video surveillance footage showing both the driver and the vehicle at a nearby business just prior to the crash.
The driver appears to be a slim white female adult with blonde hair and glasses.
The vehicle appears to be a white Jeep Liberty or similarly styled sport utility vehicle and should have significant damage.
Anyone who recognizes either the driver or the vehicle is asked to contact Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link: https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us