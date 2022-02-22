During Alec Lawson’s funeral a friend told Alec’s father Micah Lawson that she’d been talked out of suicide by Alec.
But, no one knew the extent of Alec’s depression, least of all his father, who was taken completely off guard by Alec’s suicide in November.
Last week Micah Lawson delivered two “Stop Boxes” to Volunteer High School where Alec was a senior at the time of his death.
Lawson told the Review last week he’s taking Stop Boxes to every Hawkins County school in hopes of helping other young people in depression before they take their own lives.
A Stop Box is a place where students can anonymously report that a friend, or themselves, are dealing with depression, bullying, abuse, suicidal thoughts, or any other issues that they can’t handle by themselves.
Alec committed suicide on Nov. 21, 2021, but Lawson said he felt Alec had been happier the previous six months than he’d ever been.
He’d been depressed prior to that and Lawson talked with Alec about seeking counseling, but then Alec started doing better.
A senior this year at Volunteer, Alec was a member of the NJROTC, and he also worked at the Allandale Price Less store part time.
“He was hanging out with friends, going out and doing stuff, and he was working,” Lawson said. “He’d been working at Price-Less for the past 4-5 weeks.”
”He was dealing with a lot of things”
The night he died they picked Alec up from work, and he was in a good mood. They were fixing up his room with some new bedding, and he ate a steak for supper before retiring to his room. They know he was chatting with a friend on his phone for a couple of hours.
His friend said Alec was fine while they were chatting that night and there was nothing out of the ordinary.
They don’t know what happened after that to cause him to make the decision to commit suicide.
“We didn’t know that he was dealing with a lot of things at the time,” Lawson told the Review. “He was dealing with some bullying at school. He was dealing with kids making fun of him. We had no idea what was going on. This took us all by surprise when he shot himself. We didn’t expect it or see it coming at all.”
Lawson added, “After learning after the fact what all happened, and everything he had going on — reading his phone and he had a journal — we learned what he was dealing with and some of the things he was facing. We’re just trying to make people aware of the issues going on right now in schools.”
During Alec’s funeral classmates told Lawson that Alec had talked them out of suicide.
“We weren’t aware that suicide was such a big deal because back when we were in school it was unheard of,” Lawson said. “Kids were more focussed on partying or planning for their future. These kids just don’t have any outlook on life like they used to. There’s no way to escape, due to social media. There’s no disconnect.”
”I am extremely humbled by his efforts”
In the wake of Alec’s death Lawson was trying to make sense of what happened, as well as find a way to help other young people who may be in a similar situation. Lawson approached Director of Schools Matt Hixson with the idea of placing “Stop Boxes” at every school.
Hixson commended Lawson during the Board of Education meeting earlier this month, not just for the Stop Box project, but for being able to think about the needs of others at a time of such personal tragedy.
“Students confidentially drop a note in there if they’ve got concerns, if they’ve got safety worries, if they’re worried about themselves, if they’re going through something and they need to talk to somebody but they don’t feel comfortable just going up to anybody,” Hixson said. “Those suggestions will be gathered by staff at private times, and those students will be called in to meet with individuals who can assist them.”
Hixson added, “We feel that this being in place is a proactive approach to deal with some of the things that students are dealing with in middle school and high school. I am extremely humbled by his efforts.”
”Maybe we can stop somebody else”
For some youngsters it’s probably easier to drop an anonymous note in a box than it is to try to express your feelings to an adult, Lawson noted.
“Stop Boxes basically mean anything a kid can’t stop on their own,” Lawson said. “If they’re getting bullied. If there’s abuse at home. Things they can’t control or stop on their own, they can reach out. If they can’t write their problems they’re having, if they can just write their name and put it in the box … the right people can get ahold of them and fix the issues they’re having.”
Lawson added, “We can’t stop my son from committing suicide, but maybe we can stop somebody else. If it helps one person it was all worth it. … One in four kids is going to suffer bullying from ages 12-18. Kids are going to have to reach out, and maybe this will make it easier for them.”
Lawson said he and his son had much different personalities, and it was hard for Alec to talk to him about things.
“Eventually that’s probably one of the things that really got to him,” Lawson said. “He wasn’t dealing with his issues the right way, so hopefully we can spread awareness, and give these kids another resource.”
”He was too good for the world”
The two Stop Boxes at Volunteer were provided by the Lawson family in Alec’s memory. The other boxes being placed throughout the county school system were acquired through various sponsors who responded to Lawson’s request on Facebook for help launching the Stop Box project.
There will be two Stop Boxes in each high school and middle school, and one in each of the elementary schools — all paid for by the Lawsons and their sponsors.
At the funeral Lawson learned a lot about Alec. One classmate told the Lawsons she was in need and he went out and bought her socks and a toboggan.
“I didn’t know anything about that,” Lawson said. “He was always trying to help others and reaching out. A couple of kids and their parents came to us at the funeral and they were crying. They were like, he had actually talked them out of suicide a few weeks before that. This little girl said she was a wreck and ‘Alec came and talked to me and talked me out of it’. She’s like, ‘I can’t thank him enough’.”
Lawson added, “He was a good kid. He was too good for the world.”