The Amis Colonial Christmas Celebration will offer a glimpse at what the holiday season looked like to the area’s earliest European settlers.
The Dec. 11 event feature tours of the historic Amis House decorated much the way it would have looked when Capt. Thomas Amis lived in there 240 years ago.
Previous Colonial Christmas events have been limited to Amis House tours, as well as a special holiday menu at the Amis Mill Eatery.
This year, however the event will be bigger than ever, with the addition of Civil War re-enactors, Native American artists and historians, and presentations by several “presidents and generals”.
Like many events, the Colonial Christmas was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
When Amis House owners Jake and Wendy Jacobs began planning this year’s event, the response from historic demonstrators and re-enectors was so tremendous they decided to expand this year’s Colonial Christmas into the Civil War as well.
“We’ve got more people involved this year than ever before,” Jake told the Review. “In the past it was primarily at the house with a few (colonial period re-enactment) settlers around the house. This year we have activities all over the property.”
A day of historic presentations
The Dec. 11 event begins at 10 a.m., with Amis House tours starting at noon and continuing every hour on the hour until 5 p.m.
Meanwhile the Amis Mill Eatery pavilion will host a day of historic presentations by re-enactors portraying historical figures including Abraham Lincoln and his wife Mary, Stonewall Jackson, Jeb Stuart, Robert E.Lee, and George Washington.
There will also be live Christmas music performances featuring Caleb Howard of Whitesburg, Ky.
As an added attraction, Native American demonstrators and artists will have booths along the banks of Big Creek near Visitors Center, as well as a camp of Civil War re-enactors.
The event is free, although a $10 contribution is requested for Amis House tours to help offset the cost of maintaining the property.
The last stop for pioneers moving west
The Amis Historic Site is located near the intersection of Bear Hollow Road and Burem Road about two miles south of Rogersville.
The property was purchased by Revolutionary War hero Capt. Thomas Amis from the heirs of Davy Crockett’s grandparents who were massacred by Native Americans in 1775 in what would later become Rogersville.
Amis built the stone house that still stands today, around which he built a palisade for protection against Native American attacks. Amis also opened a store, a blacksmith shop, and a distillery.
Amis built a stone dam on Big Creek that is still standing, as well as a grist mill, the foundation of which can still be seen today.
At one time the Amis property was the last vestige of civilization on the Wilderness Road where pioneers moving west would have one final opportunity to purchase necessities.
‘Historically famous people’
Wendy Jacobs is directly descended from Thomas Amis, and she and Jake have dedicated the past decade to preserving the historic property.
Jake old the Review recently that when he and Wendy decided to revive the Colonial Christmas he called an old friend, David Chaltas, who is a historic re-enactor who portrays Robert E. Lee and George Washington, among others.
“I just gave him a call as a lark, and he said, That sounds wonderful, let me see what I can do,” Jake said. “The next thing I know he’s contacted all these people, lined up people I don’t even know, historically famous people in re-enactment and presentation, and he’s got them all coming. Abraham Lincoln and this wife are coming George Washington is coming. All of the major civil war generals are coming, and a bunch of Native Americans.”
Jake added, “This property has Colonial history, but it also has Civil War history because the Battle of Big Creek was right here. All of these generals and re-enactors do talks, and it’s a real show. That’s going to be going on all day. If you come for a tour of Amis House you can you can make your way to the pavilion and see a show before the tour, and you can see a show after the tour.”
Colonial Christmas tentative schedule
10 a.m. Festival opens with Native American and Civil War demonstrations near the Visitors Center.
11 a.m. Christmas with Caleb: A celebration of Christ, featuring Caleb Howard.
12 p.m. Meet Mr. and Mrs. Lincoln featuring Mr. and Mrs. Tom Wright.
1 p.m. Meet the Generals: Reflections of Christmas Past.
2 p.m. Celebrate Freedom featuring Caleb Howard & David Chaltas.
3 p.m. Reminisces by General Jackson; featuring Danny Buckner.
3:30 p.m. General JEB Stuart Remembers featuring Lucas Wilder.
4 p.m. General George Washington featuring Rick Revel.
For more information you can email Jake at jake@amismill.com