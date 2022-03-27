Howdy, how are y’all? I am good, eating popcorn for dinner. My cat Sugar Britches is on house arrest.
The other night I let her go outside at four pm and she didn’t come home until eleven pm. I was hysterical. I felt like the mother of teenage daughters again. I am not Miss Sugar Britches favorite person right now. And I am going to give her bath this week.
I have been doing research and thinking on how to bathe a cat. Years ago I bathed a cat, but I felt like I needed some reminders. I believe I am ready, set, go with some grand ideas.
Martha Stewart, who has advice on everything from how to do upkeep on an antique Mercedes Benz to how to make a delectable trifle also has exact instructions on how to bathe a cat.
I am going to attempt this but I’m quite positive it won’t go according to her instructions. So, I have come up with a list of my own ideas on the subject.
Here they are:
1. Stay cool, calm and collect around your unsuspecting cat. They have to have absolutely NO idea that soon they will get a bath. Do not make eye contact.
2. Have plenty of their favorite treats on hand.
3. Make sure the shampoo is approved for cats.
4. For yourself, have on hand rubber gloves that go up to your elbows. Have protective eye wear. Or, better yet wear a hazmat suit.
5. Have rolls and rolls of gauze and a fresh tube of antibiotic ointment right next to you. This is for you, not the cat. The hazmat suit may not be sufficient covering to prevent you from being clawed within an inch of your life. The gauze may hopefully stop the flow of blood. Oh, make sure you have a living will done.
6. Keep kitty cats bath water a tepid temperature so as to avoid shock. This is good pre planning as cats famously do not like water anyway. Soon you will experience a scene straight out of the Titanic with water everywhere, screaming and general hysteria as the cat becomes a furry tornado with claws.
7. I do not recommend drinking liquor, but in this case a shot of something to calm one’s nerves might not be such a bad idea.
So, there ya go, advice on how to bath a cat. I have had to bathe my youngest daughter’s cat while traveling across New York State one time after she pooped on herself in her cat cage.
The memory is still vivid in my mind especially since I had to bathe her in a bathroom sink in a porta potty, (Yes, I have led an exciting life). It has been some time ago, but I think I have my courage up to do this again. Chin up as the Brit’s say!
If, dear reader, you should decide to bathe your cat my thoughts and prayers are with you. Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week.